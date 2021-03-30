Billy Idol to Perform 'Unforgettable' Four-Night Residency at Las Vegas' The Chelsea This Fall

Billy Idol is coming to Las Vegas!

On Tuesday, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced that the "Rebel Yell" icon, 65, will be performing a limited residency for fans at The Chelsea this coming October.

"The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has remained at the forefront of the Las Vegas entertainment scene for the last 10 years. We are honored to host Billy Idol at The Chelsea for what is sure to be an unforgettable re-introduction of live entertainment to the resort," Fedor Banuchi, the resort vice president of entertainment, said in a press release.

"As Las Vegas continues to rebound, we look forward to releasing details on new and exciting live concerts and events coming this summer to the resort," he added.

Idol is set to perform for four nights — on Oct. 16, 17, 22 and 23 — with tickets going on sale April 2.

According to the press release, guests will be required to social distance and there will be a limited occupancy that will be "strictly enforced" due to the COVID pandemic. Guests will also be required to wear face coverings unless they're drinking or eating.

Along with his Las Vegas dates, Idol is set to perform at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in New Jersey in September and then in Cancun's '80s in the Sand festival following the residency.