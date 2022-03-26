The band announced Taylor Hawkins’ death in a statement on Twitter, writing that they are “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss”

Ringo Starr, Finneas, Billy Idol and More Mourn the Loss of Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins: 'So Tragic'

Musicians and celebrities are paying tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, whose death was announced Friday by the band.

The iconic rock group — consisting of Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee — confirmed Hawkins' death in a statement posted to their official Twitter. He was 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the message read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

It continued, "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Following the announcement, stars took to social media to pay tribute to the late musician, who was to perform with the band at the Grammy Awards next month.

Billy Idol was one of the first to honor the drummer, posting a portrait shot of Hawkins to Twitter with the caption, "So tragic. 💔 Rest in peace Taylor."

Canadian rock band Nickelback wrote a statement saying that they were in "utter disbelief" by the news. "Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad," they added.

Fellow drummer Ringo Starr, of Beatles fame, sent his love on Twitter by sharing a black-and-white photo of Hawkins smiling. He wrote, "God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️."

Finneas, who is scheduled to perform alongside sister Billie Eilish at Sunday's 94th Academy Awards, wrote that he was "heartbroken." He added, "What an incredible talent, who didn't also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace."

Singer-songwriter Richard Marx said that he was "gutted" by Hawkins' passing. "Completely gutted," he added. "We just recorded something together a month ago. Can't even process this right now. Let's hold Taylor's wife and children close to our hearts."

Others took to social media to share their condolences. Rocker Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave) said that he loved Hawkins' "spirit and your unstoppable rock power," while stage and screen actor Josh Gad called the loss "absolutely heartbreaking."

At the time of Hawkins' death, the band was on tour in South America; they played at Lollapalooza Argentina earlier this week.

They were set to perform on Friday at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia. However, at the festival, organizers announced that there had been a medical emergency and the band, who were the headliners, would not be appearing.