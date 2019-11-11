From Aretha Franklin to Beyoncé: How Harlem's Iconic Apollo Theater Gave Rise to Black Stars for 85 Years

The legendary Apollo Theater has been a platform for iconic African American stars for decades
By Darlene Aderoju
November 11, 2019 06:00 PM

1 of 17

The Apollo Theater 

Getty

The legendary Apollo Theater has been a platform for iconic African American stars for decades. Once shut down, it is now forever immortalized as part of the National Museum of American History. From Aretha Franklin to Destiny’s Child, Ray Charles and The Temptations to JAY-Z and Nas, see the icons who have hit the famous stage through the years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Michael Jackson 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Gety

Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, helped kick off a nationwide voter registration drive by opening for the Democratic National Committee benefit concert on April 24, 2002 at the Apollo. 

3 of 17

Ray Charles 

Jack Vartoogian/Getty

Ray Charles, known as the Father of Soul, performed with the Philip Morris Superband at the Apollo on Nov. 10, 1990. Despite his inability to see, the icon made waves with his legendary music. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

De La Soul  

David Corio/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

David Jude Jolicoeur, Kevin Mercer and and Vincent Mason of the hit hip-hop group De La Soul stood outside of the theater in September 1993. 

Advertisement

5 of 17

Miles Davis and Paul Chambers 

Herb Snitzer/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty

Miles Davis, an acclaimed jazz musician, performed with influential bassist Paul Chambers at the Apollo in 1960.

6 of 17

Tracy Morgan 

Mike Coppola/Getty

Tracy Morgan, comedian and actor, attended the live taping of Spike’s One Night Only: Alec Baldwin at The Apollo Theater on June 25, 2017. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

Nat King Cole and Maria Hawkins Ellington 

ERIC SCHWAB/AFP/Getty

Nat King Cole, jazz legend and pianist, sat in his box at the Apollo with his wife Maria Hawkins Ellington in the 1950s. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

Wilson Pickett

Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Wilson Pickett, a chart-topping singer-songwriter, spent time relaxing backstage at the Apollo Theater on Sept. 8, 1966. 

Advertisement

9 of 17

Aretha Franklin

Mychal Watts/WireImage

Aretha Franklin, known as the Queen of Soul, hit the Apollo theater stage for an unforgettable performance in 2006. This marked her first time returning to the famous theater in 20 years. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

JAY-Z and Nas 

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

JAY-Z and Nas, both hip-hop legends, hit the stage for a dynamic duo performance during JAY-Z’s Concert at The Apollo on Nov. 13, 2007.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

Smokey Robinson and The Temptations  

Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Smokey Robinson, singer-songrwiter and the founder and frontman of the Motown vocal group the Miracles, rehearsed the hit song “My Girl” with The Temptations in their dressing room at the Apollo Theater in 1964.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

Snoop Dogg 

mark peterson/Corbis/Getty

Snoop Dogg, a game-changing rapper, took a moment of reflection at the historic Apollo Theater in the 1990s.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

Destiny's Child: Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, Solange Knowles and Kelly Rowland 

David Surowiecki/Getty

Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, Solange Knowles and Kelly Rowland stood backstage before their showtime at the turn of the century in 2000. At the time, Beyoncé’s sister Knowles was a background dancer for the group.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

Bruno Mars

Michelle Crowe/CBS/Getty

Bruno Mars used the Apollo’s iconic marquee as his stage during his televised 24K Magic concert special in 2017. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

Gladys Knight & The Pips with friends 

David Reed/Redferns

Gladys Knight & The Pips enjoyed time backstage at the Apollo in 1973 along with friends. Many legendary performers kicked back behind-the-scenes at the iconic venue. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

Steve Harvey 

FOX Image Collection/Getty

Steve Harvey, actor, comedian and television host, stood alongisde contestants from the group Fresh The Clowns during a live taping of Showtime at the Apollo in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.