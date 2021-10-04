Billie Eilish to Become Youngest Solo Artist to Headline Glastonbury Festival

Billie Eilish will also become the fifth female artist to headline Glastonbury Festival in June 2022, during the European leg of her Happier Than Ever world tour

Billie Eilish is no stranger to breaking records and making history.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner, 19, was announced Monday as next year's Glastonbury Festival headliner, making her the youngest solo artist to headline the U.K. music festival in its 51-year history.

"We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival's youngest ever solo headliner," the festival announced on Twitter. "This will be her first UK festival headline performance."

She's also the fifth female artist to headline the festival, after Suzanne Vega in 1989, Beyoncé in 2011, Florence and the Machine in 2015 and Adele in 2016.

Eilish previously became the youngest artist and the first female artist to sweep all four major categories at the Grammy Awards, taking home best new artist, record of the year, song of the year and album of the year at last year's awards show when she was 18 years old.

"I feel like a fan that was let in, like I feel like a fan," she said at the time. "I feel like they accidentally were like, 'Oh shoot, we didn't mean to let her in,' you know I mean, like I feel like I'm not supposed to be here."

The Happier Than Ever artist also become the Met Gala's youngest ever co-chair this year, when Vogue made the announcement in May, explaining that her "willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress."

Eilish released her sophomore album Happier Than Ever in July, for which she kicks off her world tour in February. She'll make her stop at Glastonbury Festival on June 24, 2022, during the European leg of her tour.

