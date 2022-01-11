Billie Eilish Weighs in on Benny Blanco's TikTok Feud with Charlie Puth

Billie Eilish is weighing in on one of TikTok's most one-sided beefs: Benny Blanco vs. Charlie Puth.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer, 20, made a video of her own on Sunday in which she called out Blanco, 33, for his repeated insults of Puth, 30.

Eilish's video featured a snippet of a TikTok Blanco had previously shared, in which he called Puth a "f—ing loser" who "sit[s] in a room all day and make[s] TikToks."

"What do you do all day, Benny?" Eilish replied. "The same thing. Literally the same thing."

The Grammy winner's TIkTok has nearly 3 million likes, and received thousands of comments, including one from her brother, FINNEAS ("Grand slam," he wrote) and fans, one of whom commented, "imagine getting called out by billie eilish i would literally cry."

Blanco has been making TikToks targeting Puth for months, mocking everything from the way he sings to the fact that he often likes to make note of what key certain sounds are in.

The producer's videos often contain some variation of him telling Puth to "shut the f— up," and he's even made threats to beat him up.

Whether Blanco and Puth actually have a feud is up for debate, as fans have long been divided over whether Blanco's insults are just a twisted way of teasing his friend.

The two have worked together in the past, co-writing and co-producing Puth's 2019 song "I Warned Myself," and in April 2020, were chummy as they hopped on Instagram Live for over an hour together, writing and recording a song from scratch.

"I'm starting to think you're just promoting homeboy and you guys are a team after all," one fan wrote, while another wrote, "I just feel like it's bullying at this point and it's genuinely mean."

In November, Blanco shared a TikTok containing a purported text from Puth that read, "Hey man. For real. Please stop. What the f— did I actually do to you?" Blanco, in turn, responded, "puth i'll only stop if u stop making those terrible tik toks… they make me so embarrassed for u…"

Puth also addressed the producer's TikToks with a video of his own, which he captioned, "I finally had to say something…"