Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Lizzo to Perform 24-Hour Virtual Benefit for Global Citizen Live

The 24-hour Global Citizen Live features live performances broadcast from six continents by Billie Eilish, Lizzo, The Weeknd, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, Doja Cat, H.E.R. and more

Global Citizen is enlisting the help of celebrities and activists all over the world for a full day of defending the planet and fighting poverty.

Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Lizzo are just a few of the names appearing during Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour virtual event with performances broadcasting live from six continents on Saturday, Sept. 25.

With live events at Central Park in New York City, the Champ de Mars in Paris and other locations across the world, appearances include Ed Sheeran, BTS, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Andrea Bocelli, Metallica, Lorde, Doja Cat, Keith Urban, Usher, H.E.R., Duran Duran, Femi Kuti and Lang Lang. More performers will be announced soon.

The event is part of Global Citizen's Recovery Plan for the World, a campaign to end COVID-19. It's also part of their ongoing campaign to urge businesses and philanthropists to use their resources "to protect and restore at least 1 billion trees by 2022 to curb climate change; and provide meals for the more than 40 million people on the brink of starvation."

"COVID-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations Global Goals, pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty and more than 40 million to the brink of starvation," said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans in a statement.

"Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fail to set science-based carbon reduction targets. We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together. 'Equitable recovery' is not an act of charity — it is the only way we can ensure a fighting chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty."

