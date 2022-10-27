Billie Eilish Says She Was Surprised When People Initially Called Her Music 'Depressing' and 'Sad'

"It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it's real," said Eilish in an upcoming episode of Audible's new Origins series

By
Published on October 27, 2022 02:30 PM
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Billie Eilish may be a self-declared "Bad Guy," but she doesn't understand why listeners think she's a sad guy.

In an upcoming appearance on Audible's new Origins series, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter opens up about the early stages of her career, how it felt for much of the public to think of her music as somber and distressing and why she doesn't agree with those claims.

"It was so weird to me when I was first coming up and, and the thing everybody said was, like, 'Billie Eilish's music is so depressing and it's so sad and it's too dark,'" said the performer, whose first project Don't Smile at Me was released in 2017 and spawned the hit single "Ocean Eyes," according to quotes from the forthcoming episode featured in a press release.

Further detailing her feelings at the time, Eilish continued, "I was like, 'What are you talking about? Have you listened to The Beatles and 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps,' and 'Yesterday' and Lana Del Rey? Like, what the hell?'"

"It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it's real," said the "Happier Than Ever" musician.

The first eight episodes of Origins are set for a simultaneous Nov. 17 release via Audible and will include stories from Eilish as well as Doja Cat, King Princess, Mickey Guyton, Colombian singer Camilo, reggae singer Koffee and rapper Tobe Nwigwe.

Billie Eilish performs on stage at Telekom Electronic Beats at Telekom Forum on June 01, 2022 in Bonn, Germany
Billie Eilish. Andreas Rentz/Getty

In June, Eilish spoke to NME about revealing a drastically new image on the cover of British Vogue last year with a new blonde 'do and a form-fitting glam outfit and how it marked a departure from the general public's perception of her.

Around the time the Vogue cover was released in May 2021, Eilish told the outlet, she "had no idea who I was" and was struggling to accept the fact that the world only knew her as someone who wore baggy clothes and dark hair, and recorded dark, synth-heavy songs.

"Before that, I was one kind of person and wore a certain type of clothes and made a certain type of music… and that haunted me, as people only thought of me in one dimension and I didn't like that," she said. "I felt pretty trapped in the persona that people had of me, and then I changed it completely to f— with everyone."

Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty

Eilish noted that her goal was to establish "range and to feel desirable, and to feel feminine and masculine." While she's since ditched the new look for her recent Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, the Grammy and Oscar winner said she's happy in her own skin.

"I wanted to prove that to myself, too," she said. "Now I finally feel comfortable in the person I actually am and being all of those things at once."

Related Articles
Billie Eilish attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Billie Eilish Calls Herself a 'Gym Rat' and Says Working Out Makes Her Feel 'So Much Better'
Glastonbury Festival Celebs
Billie Eilish Says She Felt 'Trapped' in Her Public Persona and Changed It to 'F— with Everyone'
Camilo Opens Up About the Making of De Adentro Pa Afuero and Parenting with Wife EvaLuna
Camilo Details Making 'De Adentro Pa Afuera' and Parenting with Wife Evaluna: 'I'm 100% in Love'
Doja Cat is seen arriving to VOGUE World
'Bald and Cute' Doja Cat Teases Why She Won't 'Tell Anybody Anything' About New Album
Glastonbury Festival Celebs
Billie Eilish Shares Two-Track Release 'Guitar Songs' : 'A Little Surprise'
Billie Eilish attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium on July 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Billie Eilish Dances to Her Song 'Bad Guy' on Dance Cam at Dodgers Game — See the Video
27 February 2020, Bavaria, Munich: Alanis Morissette, Canadian singer, recorded at a press event.
Alanis Morissette Is 'Happy' Her Music Gives People 'Permission to Feel All the Stigmatized Feelings'
olivia rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Thanks Recording Academy While Arranging Her 3 Grammys on a Bookshelf at Home — Watch!
Billie Eilish and Doja Cat
Doja Cat Says She Was Almost on Billie Eilish's 'Bellyache,' But 'Couldn't Think of Anything to Write'
Billie Eilish "Happier Than Ever Tour" - Los Angeles
Billie Eilish Reveals She Used a Body Double During 2022 Coachella Performance and 'Nobody Ever Knew'
billie eilish on snl
Billie Eilish Says She 'Cried' and 'Threw Up' Before Hosting 'SNL' : 'I Didn't Feel Qualified'
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Says She Started Watching Porn at Age 11: 'It Really Destroyed My Brain'
Billie Eilish
Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish! 20 of Her Biggest Moments So Far
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)
Billie Eilish Teams Up with Hayley Williams at Coachella for Surprise 'Misery Business' Duet
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Looks Back at Her Blonde Hair Days with Never-Before-Seen Photos 
Billie Eilish performs on stage at Telekom Electronic Beats at Telekom Forum on June 01, 2022 in Bonn, Germany
Billie Eilish References Depp/Heard Trial, 'Roe v. Wade' in New Song 'TV' Debuted at Manchester Concert