Billie Eilish Reveals She Was Once 'Super Religious' Even Though Her Family Wasn't: 'It Was Weird'

Billie Eilish once considered herself a "super religious" person.

In a new episode of her podcast, me & dad radio, on Apple music, the Grammy Award-winning artist opened up to her dad, Patrick O'Connell, about her past faith and how it has impacted the way she views religion today.

"I don't know if any of you know — I don't think I've ever talked about it. When I was little, when I was a little kid, I was super religious for no damn reason," Eilish admitted. "My family never was religious. I didn't know anyone that was religious. And for some reason, as a little girl, I just was incredibly religious."

The "bad guy" singer, 18, continued, explaining that she identified as religious for years before one day, she snapped out of it.

"And then at one point, I don't know what happened. It just completely went away," she recalled.

She explained that this shift suddenly made her "almost anti-religious for no reason also," but she learned from it and it made her a much more open-minded person when it comes to religion and other people's belief systems.

"And I don't know why that happened. I don't know what made me that way. And then after that period of my life, I've loved the idea of other beliefs," Eilish said. "And I think people with closed minds, people like me from a couple years ago — I think that's very pathetic to have a closed mind. It's very lame. I love hearing people's beliefs."

"And I love talking about what people believe in and hearing why they believe in it and what makes them believe in it," she added. "And especially if I don't agree, because I like to listen and I like to understand. And I think it's really important to be supportive of all beliefs in the world and all opinions and not shoot people down for what they believe in."

Eilish's father also recalled noticing his daughter's religious phase, calling it "pretty marvelous" to see his daughter take up a belief on her own.

"From my point of view, as a parent, we did not go to church and we didn't really talk about religion at all. And wasn't in our household very much. And you just ... believed," he said. "You had all these kind of organized thoughts about the whole thing. And I thought it was pretty marvelous. I didn't object to it. I didn't say you can't believe that."

The "everything i wanted" singer agreed, explaining that her parents and family "were really supportive" and said that she feels like she's in a more "neutral" place now with her beliefs.

"I don't, not believe and I don't do believe. I'm in a very neutral position. I'm open to every belief pretty much," she said, adding that she loves "he idea that there's a God."