Billie Eilish Unfollows Everyone on Instagram After Reportedly Sharing Message About Abusers

Billie Eilish has left her fans perplexed after she unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

As of Thursday morning, the singer's Instagram page shows that she currently follows no other accounts. She has over 64 million followers.

While the reason for Eilish's unfollow spree remains unknown, many fans have claimed that the star, 18, allegedly shared a since-deleted message about abusers on her Instagram Story beforehand.

According to screenshots captured by fans and shared on Twitter, Eilish wrote on her Instagram Story, "If I am following your abuser DM me and I will unfollow them. I support you."

The "Bad Guy" songstress has been active on social media the past month, advocating for her support of the Black Lives Matter Movement following George Floyd's death.

In a lengthy and passionate post from May 30, Eilish slammed the “All Lives Matter” movement.

"Society gives you privilege just for being white. You can be poor, you can be struggling. And still your skin color is giving you more privilege than you even realize and nobody is saying that makes you better than anyone," she wrote. "It just lets you live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin color!!! You are privileged!!"

“The slogan of #blacklivesmatter does not mean other lives don’t. It’s calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don’t f—ing matter,” the teen continued. “And they f—ing do.”

In a recent interview with British GQ, Eilish opened up about struggling with body image issues and the way it has affected her personal life.

"Here's a bomb for you: I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody," she shared. "So I dress the way I dress as I don't like to think of you guys – I mean anyone, everyone – judging it, or the size of it. But that doesn't mean that I won't wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before."

The Grammy winner went on to tell the outlet that as her career continues to skyrocket, her love life has had less of a priority.