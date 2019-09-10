Tana Mongeau Shares Emotional Video After Billie Eilish Unfollows Her on Instagram

Tana Mongeau is saying “goodbye” to Billie Eilish.

The YouTuber, 21, posted a 15-minute video last week explaining that Eilish had unfollowed her on Instagram. Mongeau is a self-proclaimed fan of the 17-year-old singer, and previously made a video in which she dressed like Eilish for a week.

“I’m actually sad,” Mongeau tells her manager in the beginning of the video. “So I found this out yesterday and I went through, like, hard shock and now I’m, like, sad as I’m making this video. But I have to make the video, I have to get views out of it because nothing else good could happen from this.”

The video, set to a piano cover of Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over,” consists of a Eilish-inspired montage of jokingly somber black and white clips.

The montage shows Mongeau cleaning her apartment alone, eating food on the floor in her pajamas and crying while drinking a glass of wine.

Image zoom Tana Mongeau; Billie Eilish Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; Morgan Lieberman/WireImage

The montage is then followed by a parody apology video, in which she references many of Eilish’s song titles.

“I never wanted to make this video,” Mongeau said, wiping away tears. “It’s just really hard for me. I know I made a mistake, I just need to be held accountable for my actions.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Covers Her Chest — and Why She Might Not Once She Turns 18

“I just wanted to start off by saying I’m sorry,” she continued. “I’m really sorry to Billie, to the Billie Eilish fandom … I didn’t know when the party was going to be over, you know? I just sat back and had to watch and just hope she kept following me.”

The video concludes with a seven-minute blooper reel, so Mongeau appears to be handling the situation with a sense of humor.

RELATED: Tana Mongeau Posts Tribute to Jake Paul Hours Before Wedding: All About Their Relationship History

Eilish and Mongeau previously met in person in November, according to a post on the YouTuber’s Instagram.

Months after they met, the musician posted a cryptic comment on Mongeau’s announcement that she was engaged to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul.

The “Bad Guy” singer wrote “eek” and “yikes” in two comments on the post, and appeared to decline an invitation to the pair’s wedding in a direct message screenshot shared in Mongeau’s video last week.