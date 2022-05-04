Billie Eilish to Hold 'Overheated' Climate Action Conference During Happier Than Ever UK Shows

On Tuesday, Billie Eilish announced she'll be presenting a six-day climate conference called Overheated in partnership with Support + Feed and REVERB next month at London's O2 Arena

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old musician announced she'll be presenting a six-day climate conference called Overheated in partnership with Support + Feed and REVERB next month at London's O2 Arena.

Set to be held June 10-12 and 16 and June 25-26, Overheated coincides with each of Eilish's six Happier Than Ever, The World Tour dates at the venue. The conference, which shares the same title as a track from Happier Than Ever, will see musicians, climate activists, and designers come together to "discuss the climate crisis and their work to make a difference."

Eilish and her brother Finneas will introduce the conference on June 10 and appear in the documentary Overheated, which will be shown at all dates, alongside their mother Maggie Baird, fashion icons Dame Vivienne Westwood and Samata Pattinson, musicians Girl in Red and Yungblud, Glastonbury festival co-organizer Emily Eavis, and activist Tori Tsui.

Billie Eilish and mother Maggie Baird Billie Eilish and mom Maggie Baird | Credit: Radarpics/Shutterstock

BBC Music's Abbie McCarthy will host the conference's "Overheated Live" event on June 10, and it'll also feature a special guest keynote as well as talks from Eilish's 63-year-old mother, Tsui, Pattinson, Earthrise, Isaias Hernandez, Jack Harries, Stephanie Dillon, and "very special guest" Vanessa Nakate.

The conference's June 16 date, also hosted by McCarthy, will feature a "Music Climate Session" with talks from Baird, Chiara Badiali, Claire O'Neil, Destiny Boka-Batesa, Earth/Percent, Dominique Palmer, Kurt Langer, and Lara Seaver. Musicians Sigrid and Love Ssega will deliver performances during the event.

From June 10-12, the conference will feature "The Citizen-T Playground," advertised with the tagline, "Wear your love of the planer and fashion on the same sleeve." On June 16 and 26, there will be a "Youth Activist Zone" at Overheated featuring "activations, performances, and talks."

Information about Overheated and how to buy tickets can be found at imoverheated.com.

In March, Baird spoke to PEOPLE about her Support + Feed nonprofit and how she and Eilish have worked to provide vegan meals to underprivileged communities. "What we do is partner with community organizations in the cities to uplift what they're already doing," Baird explained at the time. "These organizations don't always have plant-based food provided for them, which they all are looking for, so it's a great combination."

"I have loved having Support & Feed out on tour," said Eilish. "It really makes me feel there's a change in the air. It feels like there really has been change in the crowds and lots of people taking the pledge and being open-minded to the idea of eating plant-based. Even [if it's] just for a couple of meals a week, it always makes a difference."