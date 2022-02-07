Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The 20-year-old singer, who is currently on her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, paused her Atlanta show to help a fan who was in distress

Billie Eilish Stops Concert to Help a Fan Get an Inhaler: 'We're Taking Care of Our People'

Billie Eilish is going viral for the sweet moment she paused her concert to make sure her fans were safe.

The "Bad Guy" singer, 20, was performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour when she noticed one of her female fans was struggling to breathe.

The Grammy winner quickly stopped her performance to check on the girl, which was documented by another concertgoer in several videos on social media.

"You need an inhaler?" Eilish asked the fan, before prompting her crew to assist. "Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?"

Billie Eilish "Happier Than Ever" Tour Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

As venue staff provided medical assistance, the singer calmed the crowd. "It's okay, we got one. Give her some time. Don't crowd. Relax, relax, it's okay. We're taking care of our people, hold on."

Eilish then addressed the fan again, saying, "You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?" before blowing a kiss and mouthing, "I love you."

Eilish released her sophomore album Happier Than Ever in July, and kicked off her world tour this month. She'll make her stop at Glastonbury Festival on June 24, 2022, during the European leg of her tour, where she'll become the youngest solo artist to headline the U.K. music festival in its 51-year history.

Happier Than Ever follows Eilish's 4x Platinum debut studio album, 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which earned the singer five Grammy Awards.

"I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to," Eilish said during the album's release. "I feel like crying."