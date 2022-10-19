Are Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford dating?

The two were spotted kissing outside of the Indian restaurant Lal Mirch in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday night, further fueling romance rumors between the Grammy-winning "Happier Than Ever" musician, 20, and The Neighbourhood frontman, 31.

In a photo of the pair, Eilish donned black hair and a gray sweater for the outing, while Rutherford wore a black-and-white striped long-sleeve t-shirt with an over-the-shoulder bag.

A representative for Eilish didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Billie Eilish. Andreas Rentz/Getty

Earlier this week, the musicians made headlines when they were spotted out together at Crossroads Kitchen on Oct. 13 in Los Angeles. Although the status of their relationship has yet to be confirmed, the two sparked dating rumors as they were seen cozying up to each other at the restaurant in photos obtained by TMZ.

Eilish has previously been romantically linked to the rapper Q (whose real name is Brandon Adams) and spoke about the relationship in her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary The World's a Little Blurry.

"I just wasn't happy. I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair for him," she said of Q at the time. "I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn't care less about."

The "Bad Guy" performer was also rumored to be dating actor Matthew Tyler Vorce from late 2021 through May 2022.

After co-founding The Neighbourhood in 2011, Rutherford rose to fame through the band's hit single "Sweater Weather," which has recently seen a massive resurgence in popularity thanks to TikTok. Since signing with Columbia Records in 2013, the band has released a number of albums and hit singles.

In September 2020, The Neighbourhood released its fourth studio album, titled Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones. While they were supposed to go on tour at the beginning of September 2022, Variety confirmed that the band is taking a hiatus.

Rutherford has previously publicly dated singer-songwriter Anabel Englund as well as model and Wildflower Cases co-founder Devon Lee Carlson.