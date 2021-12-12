Billie Eilish Shares the Stage with Her Parents and Brother Finneas for Her SNL Musical Performances
The Grammy winner's mother Maggie Baird proudly wore a sweatshirt that read "Billie's Mom" on this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live
It was a family affair at Saturday Night Live this week!
Billie Eilish was joined by members of her family inside 30 Rockefeller Center on Saturday as she served as both the host and musical guest of the sketch comedy show's latest episode.
First up were her parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, who proudly introduced their daughter, who turns 20 this coming Saturday, as she prepared to sing the title track from her second studio album Happier Than Ever.
For the occasion, Baird wore an adorable black sweatshirt with Eilish's smiling face pasted on the front above the phrase "Billie's Mom."
Later in the episode, Eilish was joined by brother Finneas for a haunting performance of "Male Fantasy" from her July album.
The brother-sister duo rocked comfy-looking clothing as they sat cross-legged on the stage in front of a small pine tree reminiscent of the one selected by Charlie Brown in the 1965 film A Charlie Brown Christmas.
Finneas, 24, showed off his skills on the acoustic guitar as he offered backup vocals for his sister.
In July, PEOPLE reported that Eilish counted down to the release of her second album while surrounded by Finneas, Baird, and her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce at a special album release celebration in Beverly Hills hosted by Spotify.
Last month, it was announced that Eilish and Finneas had written and produced three songs for the upcoming Pixar movie Turning Red to be performed by the film's fictional boy band 4*Town.
Producer Lindsey Collins told Variety that the duo first engaged in discussions prior to winning their first Grammys in 2019.
"We could see then how they had their finger on the pulse. We're big fans," Collins said at the time. "We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boy band, asking if they'd be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were."