Billie Eilish is debuting a new duet version of her song "Happier Than Ever" with Sesame Street's The Count for the kids' show's 52nd season

Billie Eilish Sings Special Version of 'Happier Than Ever' with The Count on Sesame Street

Billie Eilish is getting the help of a certain caped friend to duet on one of her songs!

The seven-time Grammy winner, 19, will guest on the season premiere of Sesame Street on Thursday, with a special duet version of this summer's hit track "Happier Than Ever" off her second studio album.

In a video snippet of the song, Eilish could be seen sitting on Sesame's famed stoop alongside The Count, singing altered lyrics from her song: "When I'm counting with you, I'm happier than ever..."

Eilish and The Count then serenade each other about how when they're counting together, "numbers sound so much better."

The focus of the segment was the number 2, with Billie counting out two of Burt's sweaters (as Burt shivered in his undershirt) as well as apples, with Elmo handing one of the fruits to a friend.

Ahead of the episode's premiere, Eilish shared a clip of the segment to her social media including Facebook, Twitter and her Instagram Stories.

PBS staple Sesame Street is the longest-running children's show on television, first premiering 52 years ago this week on Nov. 10, 1969.

The show's 52nd season will premiere on Thursday on Cartoonito on HBO Max.

Eilish's teaming with Sesame Street is not the first time the "Bad Guy" singer has got involved in a kid-favorite franchise.

At the end of last month, Eilish starred as Sally in a live-to-film concert performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas alongside composer Danny Elfman at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Billie donned the iconic patchwork dress and makeup look of the character from Tim Burton's 1993 stop-motion animated Disney film.