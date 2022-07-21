Billie Eilish Shares Two-Track Release Guitar Songs: 'A Little Surprise'

Billie Eilish has made her fans happier than ever with the surprise release of two new songs.

The "My Future" singer, 20, dropped the two-track Guitar Songs on Thursday, her first new music since the release of Happier Than Ever in July 2021.

Guitar Songs includes "TV," which Eilish debuted at a concert in England last month, and the new song "The 30th."

"Finneas and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are!!" the star said in a statement. "Performing 'TV' on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you."

She added on Instagram: "a little surprise for youuuuuuuu…… TWO NEW ONES!!!! 'TV' and 'The 30th !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! these songs mean so so much to me. i am so happy for them to be yours.❤️"

Both songs were written by Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas, 24, who also produced both tracks.

"The 30th" tells the story of an apparent car accident and subsequent hospitalization, as well as the fear Eilish felt in the aftermath.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that the song was written on Dec. 30, and it was the first song she'd written since "Happier Than Ever."

"That's why it's called 'The 30th' because something happened on November 30th and it had just been the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience. I had been writing down all these thoughts that I was having," she explained. "I was with Finneas, and I was like, 'I'm sorry, I don't know what you were planning on doing, but we need to write this song about this right now,' and we did."

"TV," meanwhile, emerged from a specific scheduled time that she and Finneas set aside for songwriting while on tour.

"When you're on the road, and especially the schedule that we had, it was really tough. But we tried," she said.

The dreamy ballad, in which Eilish sings about wanting to do nothing but watch TV, as she feels as though a romantic relationship has alienated her friends, also includes references to current events with the line: "The internet's gone wild watching movie stars on trial/While they're overturning Roe v. Wade."

The singer said that the line about Roe vs. Wade was actually written several weeks before it was officially overturned, as "a placeholder of doom."

"I mean, it was the day of Glastonbury that it happened, and… we were at this house, and I was sitting with the dogs in the grass," she said. "My mom came out, and she just stood there, and she went, 'They overturned it.' We all were just like... God, it was like a curtain of doom. I mean, there was almost no even reaction. I had this, I guess, now that I think about it, unrealistic hope that that wouldn't happen. We wrote that line when the news got out about the fact that they're considering overturning it, and we wrote that line then. It's a really scary world right now."

Billie Eilish performs on stage at Telekom Electronic Beats at Telekom Forum on June 01, 2022 in Bonn, Germany Billie Eilish | Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Eilish told Lowe that Guitar Songs came about because she'd been looking through her voice memos and found some recordings that she'd forgotten about, but loved. After listening to "TV" and "The 30th," she realized that she wanted the world to hear them sooner rather than later.

"It's been so long since I've had music that we make and then it's out," she said. "That was what I wanted. I was consciously like, 'I want to go back to the way it was in the beginning.'"

She also noted that while these two are the only new songs she has under her belt at the moment, she and her brother do want to make another album in the next year.

"We're going to hopefully make another album in the next year," she said. "I mean, it's crazy. I hate to say this because I know it's a disappointment to people that think, "Oh my God, they're making an album. It's going to come out soon."... [But] I don't want to wait until the next album cycle to put these songs on an album and then it's like, 'Wow, we have these two guitar songs that are two years old.'"