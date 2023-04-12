Billie Eilish Shares Easter Celebration Photo with Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford's Hand on Her Thigh

While the Neighbourhood singer's face isn't seen in the photo, his distinct "LOVE" tattoo across his fingers is visible, as well as a silver bracelet

By
Published on April 12, 2023 12:30 PM
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford. Photo: Billie Eilish Instagram

Billie Eilish celebrated Easter with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford!

The Grammy winner, 21, shared a series of photos from her Easter celebration to Instagram on Tuesday, including one snap of the 31-year-old "Sweater Weather" performer's hand resting on her thigh.

For the low-key backyard hangout, Eilish donned a white dress with a floral pattern and puffy sleeves paired with pearl heart-adorned white lace tights and white Nike sneakers. In the post's first photo, she sat on a wooden table bench with her dog Shark by her side.

The second photo focused on the "Your Power" singer-songwriter's tights as Rutherford's hand graced her thigh. While his face isn't seen in the photo, his distinct "LOVE" tattoo across his fingers is visible, as well as a silver bracelet.

Billie Eillish Rocks White Fishnet Stockings with Pearl Hearts on Easter
Billie Eillish and Jesse Rutherford. Billie Eillish/instagram

Elsewhere in the post, Eilish showed off a photo of her Easter basket filled with candy, smiled and posed for other snaps outdoors and displayed a bouquet of flowers in a car with Shark.

The post concluded with a picture of her mom, Maggie Baird, giving a thumbs-up to the camera while smiling in a floral sun hat and another image featuring notes documenting the dates Eilish lost her first two teeth as a baby and said her first word — "dog."

During a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story later that night, the musician was asked to share an unseen photo with Rutherford and posted one of them posing for a mirror selfie in dark sunglasses and trench coats.

Billie Eillish Rocks White Fishnet Stockings with Pearl Hearts on Easter
Billie Eillish. Billie Eillish/instagram

Eilish and Rutherford's most recent public appearance was at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12. At the event, she stunned in a sweeping black gown and walked the red carpet alongside her boyfriend, who wore a black suit with a flower pinned to his lapel. His makeup — a painted red nose and blue tear streaks — was reminiscent of a clown's.

The pair have seemingly been together since October 2022, when they were first seen out together. Shortly after going viral with public PDA in the following weeks, they went Instagram official in November 2022.

Eilish chatted with Vanity Fair about the new relationship on Nov. 8, 2022. The "Bad Guy" singer said she was "really happy and excited" to be dating the music industry hunk, calling him the "hottest f---ing f---er alive." "Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?" she joked. "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."

She went on to explain how "really inspired" she is by her beau, and said that he was "inspired by" her just the same.

Last month, the "Happier Than Ever" performer shared a sweet tribute to her mother on her Instagram Story for her 64th birthday. "Happy birthday mama," Eilish captioned a snapshot of Baird.

"You make the world go round. I told you yesterday that when I think about how much I love you, I want to sob and throw up. @maggiembaird love you so much 💗💗💗," she wrote.

