Billie Eilish Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her Mom Maggie Baird: 'You Make The World Go Round'

"When I think about how much I love you I want to sob and throw up," Eilish shared on Instagram

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 09:17 AM
Billie Eilish and Maggie Baird
Maggie Baird and Billie Eilish. Photo: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Billie Eilish is sending her mom all the love on her birthday.

The singer, 21, shared a sweet tribute to her mother Maggie Baird on her 64th birthday Wednesday, in a message on Instagram Stories.

"Happy birthday mama," Eilish captioned a snapshot of Baird, "You make the world go round. I told you yesterday that when I think about how much I love you, I want to sob and throw up. @maggiembaird love you so much 💗💗💗."

In the photo, Baird is seen playing badminton in a garden and dressed casually as she smiles for the camera.

The "Happier than Ever" singer is incredibly close to her mom, who is an actress and screenwriter, and often opens up about their mother-daughter bond.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Billie Eilish and Maggie Baird
Billie Eilish's birthday tribute to her mom Maggie Baird. Billie Eilish/Instagram

Eilish told PEOPLE during a March 2022 interview just how much Baird inspires her. "We, as people, hope for change, but often we just think it and say it. My mom is one of those people who really does it, and that's so amazing to me," she said.

"She works so unbelievably hard," Eilish added. "She is so selfless, and she cares so much about people and the world in a way that I don't think you could even believe is possible."

The Grammy and Oscar winner said she's also blown away by what a kind and loving person her mother is. "Her love shocks me, too," she explained. "I can't believe she loves people the way she does. It's really beautiful."

Billie Eilish's Family Joins Her for SNL Musical Performances
Billie Eilish's parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell on Saturday Night Live. Saturday Night Live/Youtube; Inset: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Despite her fame and global success, Eilish has said she still often stays with her mom and dad Patrick O'Connell.

The pair, who are also parents to Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell, have lived in the same house since Eilish and Finneas were kids — a two-bedroom home in L.A.'s Highland Park neighborhood.

In a video from the record label Awal, Finneas shared that his parents slept in the living room to allow their kids to have their own rooms. One of those bedrooms eventually became the recording studio for Eilish's 2019 debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Related Articles
Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish, and Patrick O'Connell attend Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
All About Billie Eilish's Parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's Family Home Burglarized in L.A., Suspect Arrested: Reports
Jennifer Coolidge arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
Jennifer Coolidge Says 'Most Fun I've Ever Had at a Wedding' Was for Billie Eilish and Finneas' Parents
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's Relationship Timeline
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Billie Eilish Says She Deleted Social Media Off Her Phone Because of 'How Gullible It Makes You'
Katy Perry Says She Made 'Huge' Mistake Declining to Work with Billie Eilish https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1619118019367813120?s=20&t=ASw4jGImJ6i9Fe7YEJx9FQ
Katy Perry Says She Made a 'Huge' Mistake by Declining to Work with Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish
21 of Billie Eilish's Biggest Moments, in Celebration of Her 21st Birthday!
Olivia Rodrigo and P!nk attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pink Says She's 'Proud' of Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and SZA for 'Changing the Game'
Finneas Addresses Billie EIlish and Jesse Rutherford's Age Gap
Finneas Says Billie Eilish Can Make 'Her Own Life Decisions' in Response to 10-Year Age Gap with Boyfriend
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1256 -- Pictured: Musical guest Billie Eilish arrives on February 23, 2022
Billie Eilish's Late-Night Rant Jokes About People Who Claim to Hide Candy: 'Like Why Lie?'
Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA
Who Is Finneas O'Connell's Girlfriend? All About Claudia Sulewski
Billie Eilish talks BF Jesse Rutherford for first time
All About Jesse Rutherford, Billie Eilish's Boyfriend
Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum
Billie Eilish's Family, Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Celebrate Star's 21st Birthday During L.A. Show
Hayley Williams Sees Her Younger Self in Billie Eilish: 'She Does It on a Level We've Never Experienced'
Hayley Williams Says Watching Billie Eilish Rise to Fame Reminds Her of Paramore's Teenage Years
Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell) wearing Gucci arrives at the 32nd Annual Environmental Media Association (EMA) Awards Gala honoring Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Overcoming 'Anger' Towards Herself: 'My Body Was Gaslighting Me'
Billie Eilish Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Has Been ‘Bruising’
Billie Eilish Says Growing Up Famous Is a 'Bruising Experience'