Billie Eilish Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her Mom Maggie Baird: 'You Make The World Go Round'

Billie Eilish is sending her mom all the love on her birthday.

The singer, 21, shared a sweet tribute to her mother Maggie Baird on her 64th birthday Wednesday, in a message on Instagram Stories.

"Happy birthday mama," Eilish captioned a snapshot of Baird, "You make the world go round. I told you yesterday that when I think about how much I love you, I want to sob and throw up. @maggiembaird love you so much 💗💗💗."

In the photo, Baird is seen playing badminton in a garden and dressed casually as she smiles for the camera.

The "Happier than Ever" singer is incredibly close to her mom, who is an actress and screenwriter, and often opens up about their mother-daughter bond.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Billie Eilish's birthday tribute to her mom Maggie Baird. Billie Eilish/Instagram

Eilish told PEOPLE during a March 2022 interview just how much Baird inspires her. "We, as people, hope for change, but often we just think it and say it. My mom is one of those people who really does it, and that's so amazing to me," she said.

"She works so unbelievably hard," Eilish added. "She is so selfless, and she cares so much about people and the world in a way that I don't think you could even believe is possible."

The Grammy and Oscar winner said she's also blown away by what a kind and loving person her mother is. "Her love shocks me, too," she explained. "I can't believe she loves people the way she does. It's really beautiful."

Billie Eilish's parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell on Saturday Night Live. Saturday Night Live/Youtube; Inset: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Despite her fame and global success, Eilish has said she still often stays with her mom and dad Patrick O'Connell.

The pair, who are also parents to Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell, have lived in the same house since Eilish and Finneas were kids — a two-bedroom home in L.A.'s Highland Park neighborhood.

In a video from the record label Awal, Finneas shared that his parents slept in the living room to allow their kids to have their own rooms. One of those bedrooms eventually became the recording studio for Eilish's 2019 debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.