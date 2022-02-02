Billie Eilish to Incorporate Mom Maggie Baird's Nonprofit Support + Feed on Eco-Friendly Global Tour

The singer and Support + Feed will also be introducing "The Pledge" to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days in support of a healthy planet

Billie Eilish is fighting climate change one show at a time.

When the singer, 20, kicks off her Happier Than Ever global tour in New Orleans on Thursday, she'll be joined by her mom Maggie Baird's nonprofit Support + Feed and, together, they'll be introducing "The Pledge" to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days in support of a healthy planet.

On the tour, Support + Feed — which Baird created during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve the lives of humans and animals globally by inspiring the world to eat more plants — will be among the five nonprofits showcased in the new Billie Eilish Eco-Village. The other nonprofits featured will be local to whichever tour stop they are at.

Billie Eilish, Maggie Baird and Support + Feed

Eilish hopes that the Eco-Village — free for any guest with a ticket to the show and hosted by Reverb, an environmental nonprofit organization that worked on Eilish's Where Do We Go? tour — inspires her fans to create change within each of their own communities.

"We're so grateful to expand our services and provide resources to community leaders across the country. There are so many great people already doing incredible work to help their neighborhood, and we just want to be part of the solution and their support system," Baird said in a statement. "It takes everyone working together to solve the climate crisis. The power of the collective and unifying our efforts is what's going to really create change."

Support + Feed is also partnering with Wicked Kitchen, a plant-based food company created by chefs and brothers Derek and Chad Sarno, to provide 100,000 meals to help feed people.

"There is no better time than now to do what we can to alleviate the suffering in this world, and that starts with any positive impact we can support within local communities," said Chad. "This sense of urgency that Wicked shares with Support + Feed is the driving force of our partnership and will be amplified with the power of plant-based food distribution."

Charity Platinum Tickets are available for each of Eilish's shows, and 100 percent of the net proceeds from each ticket will be donated directly to Support + Feed so that they may feed people and expand into an additional 29 U.S. markets.