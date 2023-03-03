Billie Eilish Says She Deleted Social Media Off Her Phone Because of 'How Gullible It Makes You'

Billie Eilish is "Happier Than Ever" by steering clear of social media.

The Grammy winner, 21, opened up to Conan O'Brien on his Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast this week about her approach to social media — and how she's deleted apps off her phone to avoid it.

As Eilish explained in the interview alongside her brother Finneas, what "freaks" her out about the internet "is how gullible it makes you."

"Anything I read on the internet I believe. Me! And I know for a fact that's stupid and I shouldn't do that because I have proof that it's not all true. Almost none of it's true," she said. "It's, like, little things, small white lies, that go over everybody's head, but everyone believes."

As an example, Eilish mentioned watching a video with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford of someone disparaging her online, without even knowing her personally.

"It was like, 'Billie Eilish is a horrible person.' And then it was a very serious video of why. The person seemed in the right head space and they were saying all of these things. I was like, 'Jeez, wow,' " Eilish said. "It's just such a crazy reality that I live in. I'm like, 'That's my face. That's my name. That's me. Oh, interesting. Okay. Alright.' "

"It's these definitive statements that they know are right, somehow they know, somebody told them," Eilish added. "God came down and said, 'This is the truth about Billie and you know it for a fact. You don't know her, but you know that this is the truth and you have to tell everybody about it and everyone's going to believe it.' "

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Eilish also admitted that she deleted all social media platforms off her device and revealed how it was "such a huge deal" for her. While she admits she "grew up in the perfect time of the internet " — without being an "iPad baby" — she saw it transform into something else as she got older.

"Being a preteen and a teenager on the internet, those were my people. I was one of them. I was one of those people on the internet," she said. "And then to, within myself, feel like nothing changed, that I'm doing what I've always done and ... to just keep doing what I do over the years, and slowly the videos I'm watching and the things I see on the internet are about me. I'm like, 'Ew! Stinky! I don't like that.' "

Eilish also added that sometimes she'll see photos of herself from paparazzi that don't clearly depict what she was doing at the time, which makes her reconsider how much information on the internet is true.

"There will be a photo of me somewhere at the gym, and then I'll see paparazzi photos there and that's what I was doing, and it says like, 'Billie Eilish in Hollywood going to a studio to work on her new album,' " she said.

"That's such a small lie, but I'm like, 'Why would you even need to lie about that?' It just is very strange and then it makes me like, 'Wow, how much was a lie that I was reading when I was looking at the internet all those years?' " she continued.