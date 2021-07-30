"He'll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard and like there's somebody else that goes through the same stuff," Eilish told Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up

Billie Eilish Says Justin Bieber Has Been 'So Helpful' with Advice for 'Dealing with Fame'

Billie Eilish is opening up about her relationship with mentor Justin Bieber.

The "Bad Guy" singer, 19, spoke with The Morning Mash Up about her new album, telling SiriusXM hosts Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson and Stanley T that Bieber, 27, has been helping her cope with fame as she continues to navigate the music industry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Ryan asked if Eilish can "get in the studio with Justin" and "make it happen," Eilish laughed, replying, "He's just the sweetest baby ever."

"I love him," she continued. "He's a good friend of mine. He has been so helpful for me, in terms of just, like, dealing with fame."

Eilish added, "He'll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard and like there's somebody else that goes through the same stuff. So it's really nice to have him."

Billie Eilish Billie Eilish | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

Bieber has previously talked about his need to "protect" Eilish, telling Beats 1's Zane Lowe that he feels a responsibility to watch out for the young star as her fame grows. "Let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I'm gonna be here for her," said Bieber. "But yeah, just protecting the moment because people take for granted encounters."

As he became emotional and began to cry, Bieber added, "Yeah, so, yeah, I just want to protect her," he continued. "I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me I'm just a call away."

Billie Eillish Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish | Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

After years of knowing Bieber only as a fan, Eilish finally met the "Yummy" singer in 2019, when the two posed for a photo together at Coachella. "Long and bright future ahead for you," Bieber captioned the snap.

Eilish, who released her sophomore album Happier Than Ever today, told The Morning Mash Up that she's still in disbelief about the level of success she's achieved at such a young age. Her latest release comes two years after Eilish dropped her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019.