Billie Eilish told Ellen DeGeneres on her show Tuesday why she "was pretty worried about what was gonna be in" the documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

Why Billie Eilish Says It Took 6 Hours to Watch Her AppleTV+ Documentary: We Were 'Just Screaming'

Seeing her story played out onscreen was a "completely surreal" experience for Billie Eilish.

According to Eilish, it took her "like, six hours to get through it because we kept pausing it over and over and just screaming and running around."

"It was crazy, 'cause they were filming me for, like, three years, and I had no idea what they got on camera and what they didn't," she added.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry on Apple TV+ Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry | Credit: Billie Eilish/YouTube

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry on Apple TV+ Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry | Credit: Apple TV+

While the project was "a dream" come true for the seven-time Grammy winner, she was hesitant about seeing everything play out.

"I'm pretty much myself in front of the camera — I don't really have a line, so I was pretty worried about what was gonna be in there," Eilish told Ellen DeGeneres. "But I loved it. It was such an amazing, completely surreal thing that was created."

The revelatory film, directed by R.J Cutler, takes viewers into the star's life as she made her 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? with her brother Finneas O'Connell in their childhood home.

Eilish previously opened up to Stephen Colbert about making the documentary, saying that while the recording process was "a bit invasive" at times, she said she was happy with how everything turned out.

"As human beings, we tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time. And even though it was very invasive and a lot at some point, and sometimes I just was like, 'You gotta go,' it was fun to have people that are literally there just to watch you live your life because there's nothing like that," Eilish said.

Billie Eilish makes a surprise visit as a fan in the virtual audience on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show Billie Eilish | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"It's a weird way to live, but it was also fun and they were really respectful," she added.

Eilish also opened up to Colbert, 56, about becoming an "accessible" artist to her fans — and that when she was younger, that was easy to do, but as she has gotten more famous, "it's gotten really hard."

"It's not easy to be accessible to everyone, especially because there are some creeps out there so you want to be accessible to the good ones, but how are you going to be accessible if you're not accessible to the bad ones?" she said. "You can't have a bad moment. Doesn't matter what you're feeling because it's their best moment."

"I find myself like, 'Oh my God, I don't want to take a picture,' and then I'm like, 'You know what? You know how minor this is for me to do to make someone really happy?'" she added. "You forget that. That that moment means so much to those people. The smallest thing can mean the biggest thing."