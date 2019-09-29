Billie Eilish Makes Debut Appearance on Saturday Night Live with 'Bad Guy' and 'I Love You'

Billie Eilish can officially add Saturday Night Live to her resume.

The singer, 17, made her debut appearance on the NBC sketch comedy series for the season 45 premiere on Saturday night, hosted by Woody Harrelson.

Eilish performed her hit song “Bad Guy,” joined by her brother, Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the song with her. The sibling duo also performed a duet to their new single, “I Love You,” later in the show.

“Bad Guy” became Eilish’s first number-one single in the United States after the singer released it in March. She and O’Connell, 22, frequently collaborate on music.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Covers Her Chest — and Why She Might Not Once She Turns 18

SNL‘s premiere also featured appearances by Alec Baldwin, Liev Schreiber, Larry David and Maya Rudolph in political sketches, with Baldwin reprising his role as President Donald Trump.

It also marked the first episode for new cast members Chloe Finneman and Bowen Yang.

Stand-up comedian Shane Gillis was cast before the season to join them, but he was fired just four days after the announcement of his hiring due to derogatory remarks he made on a podcast last year.

Image zoom NBC

SNL has already confirmed Taylor Swift to perform on the show next week, which will be hosted by Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The Oct. 12 episode will feature Camila Cabello as the musical guest, with Stranger Things’ David Harbour as the host.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.