Billie Eilish Makes Her Debut as Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas Live Performance

BILLIE + DANNY From the Nightmare before Christmas live special at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles

Billie Eilish has made her debut as Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas!

The Grammy winner, 19, appeared as the popular character for the first time on Friday during Disney's live-to-film version of Tim Burton's 1993 animated film performed at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Eilish wore the classic patchy dress worn by Sally in the original movie for the show, with stitches painted on various parts of her body.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer was announced as the character earlier this month in a statement to Billboard. Danny Elfman, who reprised his role as Jack Skellington for the show, said that he was "absolutely thrilled" to have Eilish join the cast.

"This will be a real treat (not a trick)!" said Elfman, 68, at the time.

Eilish and Elfman bowed together on stage following the first performance on Friday.

BILLIE + DANNY + JACK From the Nightmare before Christmas live special at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles Credit: Samuel Lippke

Ken Page also resumed his role as Oogie Boogie, while Paul Reubens returned as Lock. Weird Al Yankovic joined the cast as well as a character named Shock.

The show runs a second time on Halloween night Sunday.

Billie Eilish and Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty; Moviestore/Shutterstock

In July, Eilish dropped her second studio album entitled Happier Than Ever, which her brother Finneas O'Connell helped produce. She called creating the record "the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience I've ever had with my music" in an Instagram post announcing the album's release.