Billie Eilish Reveals She Used a Body Double During 2022 Coachella Performance and 'Nobody Ever Knew'

"I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me," said Eilish during a recent interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1

If you saw Billie Eilish perform at Coachella 2022, you may have been fooled — for a moment.

During an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 released Tuesday ahead of Eilish's headlining set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival, the 20-year-old Grammy winner revealed she used a "body double" for part of her performance at Coachella in April.

Asked by the host if she's ever worn a disguise to watch other musicians perform at festivals when she's not needed on stage, Eilish said, "Yeah, but I was a different person then and it didn't work! I've done it though, occasionally in different places, and it's really nice when you're able to do it."

The "NDA" performer then spilled the details about using a decoy during the festival. "The beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers for the show," recalled Eilish. "I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks."

"I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me," she continued. "And nobody ever knew it wasn't me, literally nobody knew. And while she's up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses."

Videos from the performance show an Eilish-resembling individual standing at the back of the stage during the introductory sequence featuring elements of "Oxytocin" and "Happier Than Ever," but the musician's face isn't seen until about two minutes into the set, when her 2019 single "Bury a Friend" begins playing.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish spoke about debuting an unreleased song titled "TV" with her brother FINNEAS during the Manchester date of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour earlier this month.

"It was pretty random actually. Nobody thought about it," she told Wilkinson. "Our plane was delayed a couple weeks ago and we were sitting outside somewhere, and I was just listening to songs that I have written and never did anything with like all in my phone and my voice memos and stuff."

Eilish continued, "I found a couple songs and I was thinking about these songs that we have written. And I was like, 'Wow, I really love these songs.' I just had this idea of like, 'What if we just did them live?'"

Until the concert, she hadn't performed an unreleased song live since 2018's "When the Party's Over" and spoke about how different it feels to debut new music in front of a live audience. "We write music, and I want it to come out without having to [prep] and [do] months and months of promo for something," she said.

"I just want to be able to put music out like I used to. I think the bigger you get the harder that seems," added Eilish. "So I kind of was like, 'I just want to be able to go back to my roots and be the songwriter that I am and that Finneas is and sing the song that we just wrote and put it out whenever it's done.'"

The song sits in a similar sonic vein as Eilish's 2021 single "Your Power" with its understated instrumentation, and she utilizes her signature soft vocal style to communicate melancholy feelings about the world at large.

"I don't wanna talk right now / I just wanna watch TV / I'll stay in the pool and drown / So I don't have to watch you leave," Eilish sings on the first verse. "I'll put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer / Maybe I should get some sleep / Sinking in the sofa while we all betray each other / What's the point of anything?"

The song's chorus sees the musician seemingly sing about a new relationship and the impact it's having on her platonic friendships. "All of my friends are missing again / That's what happens when you fall in love / You don't have the time, you leave them all behind / You tell yourself it's fine, you're just in love," she croons.

Eilish then discusses the impact of celebrity on her personal relationships. "I don't know where you are right now / Did you see me on TV? / I'll try not to starve myself / Just because you're mad at me," she sings on the second verse. "And I'll be in denial for at least a little while / What about the plans we made?"