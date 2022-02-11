“Literally never said a thing about Travis,” Eilish responded to West, who incorrectly claimed she called out Scott during her Atlanta concert

Billie Eilish Says She 'Was Just Helping a Fan' After Kanye West Demands Apology to Travis Scott

Billie Eilish is standing up for herself.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer, 20, responded to Kanye West's lengthy Instagram caption on Thursday, in which he demanded she apologize to Travis Scott.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In his note, West claimed Eilish shaded Scott when she stopped her show over the weekend to help a fan who was having trouble breathing and said onstage: "I wait for people to be okay before I keep going."

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM," West originally wrote.

"Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan," Eilish replied in West's comments section.

KANYE WEST Credit: KANYE WEST/INSTAGRAM

Both Eilish and West, 44, are slated to headline Coachella in April.

In November, hundreds were injured and 10 people — including a 9-year-old boy named Ezra Blount — died at Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston after concert-goers surged toward the stage.

As of late January, nearly 400 lawsuits filed against Scott and Live Nation over the music festival tragedy are being handled as one case representing nearly 2,800 victims.

In the suit, the plaintiffs are seeking billions of dollars in damages and allege negligence in the planning and managing of the music festival.

RELATED VIDEO: Houston Fire Chief Says Officials 'Need to Get to the Bottom of' Deadly Crowd Surge at Astroworld Festival

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In Scott's first interview a month after the tragedy, the "Sicko Mode" rapper — who has denied allegations of negligence and previously requested to be dismissed from several lawsuits — claimed that he couldn't hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began.