"this is one of my favorite songs i've ever written," Billie Eilish said of her new single, "Your Power"

Billie Eilish Drops Music Video to New Single 'Your Power' from Upcoming Second Album

New Billie Eilish music is here!

On Thursday, the 19-year-old Grammy winner dropped her new single, "Your Power," and its accompanying music video. The song is from Eilish's upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, out this summer.

The music video, which is Eilish's fourth that she has directed solo, was shot in Simi Valley, California and features an 80-pound anaconda that at one point wraps around the teenage star's waist and neck in the video.

In an Instagram post, Eilish said that her new song — which was produced by her brother and collaborator, Finneas — is "one of my favorite songs i've ever written."

"i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart," Eilish said of the single. "this is about many different situations that we've all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power."

Eilish announced on Tuesday that her second full-length studio album, Happier Than Ever, comes out July 30.

"This is my favorite thing i've ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," Eilish wrote on Instagram of the upcoming record. "i can't even tell you."

"i've never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel," she added.

According to an Apple Music tracklist, Eilish's album will feature 16 tracks, including songs such as "Billie Bossa Nova," "my future," "Oxytocin," Lost Cause" and "NDA," among others.

The star's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in March 2019 and featured hits such as "Bury a Friend," "Bad Guy" and "All the Good Girls Go to Hell." The record helped Eilish and her producer brother Finneas, 23, sweep at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Eilish swept the main categories by winning record, album and song of the year, along with best new artist.

Eilish's upcoming album is her first project since releasing her documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry in late February. The documentary follows the singer from getting her driver's license through making the entirety of her debut album from her family home.