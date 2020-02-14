Billie Eilish Releases New James Bond Theme Song 'No Time to Die' Ahead of Movie's April Release

Billie Eilish‘s James Bond theme song is here!

The 18-year-old Grammy winner released “No Time to Die” on Thursday, which will appear in the upcoming movie of the selfsame name starring Daniel Craig as the famed 007 agent.

“That I’d fallen for a lie / You were never on my side / Fool me once, fool me twice / How you dare the paradise,” the “Ocean Eyes” hitmaker croons in the moody ballad’s chorus. “Now you’ll never see me cry / There’s just no time to die.”

The track is produced by Eilish’s brother Finneas and Stephen Lipson; Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley handled the orchestral arrangements, and Johnny Marr provided the guitar.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Says It’s Been a ‘Life Goal’ to Perform the James Bond Theme Song: ‘It’s Crazy, Dude’

Eilish — who told Billy Porter on the Oscars red carpet last weekend that performing a James Bond theme has been a “life goal” of hers — is set to perform the track live for the first time at the Brit Awards in London on Tuesday, February 18, accompanied by Finneas, Zimmer and Marr.

The “Bad Guy” singer joins the ranks of other stars like Sam Smith and Adele to sing the James Bond theme, but Eilish is the youngest to ever do so.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” said Eilish in a statement. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Image zoom Billie Eilish Steve Granitz/WireImage

“Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives,” Finneas added. “There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

No Time to Die‘s producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement, “Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.”

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas,” added director Cary Joji Fukunaga. “Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come.”

Image zoom Billie Eilish Kevin Winter/Getty Images

RELATED: Billie Eilish Says Winning 5 Grammys Is ‘Still Surreal’ Ahead of Oscars 2020 Performance

The announcement that Eilish would be singing the new James Bond theme came last month, when it was tweeted out by the film’s official Twitter account.

“‘No Time To Die’ JAMES BOND. AND I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG,” Eilish later wrote on Instagram. “WHAAT.”

The new song comes after Eilish’s monumental win at the Grammys last month, where she swept nearly every category for which she was nominated including best new artist, best song, best record, best album and best pop vocal album.

No Time to Die hits theaters on April 10.