Billie Eilish Refunds Fans for 'Where Do We Go?' World Tour After Postponing Due to Pandemic

Billie Eilish is refunding fans who held tickets for her "WHERE DO WE GO?" World Tour nine months after postponing the concerts because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement shared on Twitter Thursday, the 18-year-old Grammy winner said that her team "tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although i know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can."

Eillish, who is set to perform next week at iHeart Radio's virtual Jingle Ball, added that she has missed performing and being on stage this year.

"i love you so much," she added to fans, encouraging everyone to "stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask."

In a March statement, Eilish said, "I’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe," referring to shows that had been scheduled in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan, and other locations across the U.S.

While her tour is now indefinitely on hold, Eilish has gotten the chance to be on stage this year.

Last month, she sang her new single, "Therefore I Am," at the American Music Awards, where she was nominated for Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist in the Alternative Rock genre.

Eilish also revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that she's been busy working on new music with her brother Finneas O’Connell while in lockdown.

"I have made and created things that I don't think I would have ever created," she said. "I feel so much more confident in my writing. I feel like I know myself better... I love it [songwriting] so much more, I actually really do it enjoy now and I do feel I'm pretty good at it now, to be honest with you."