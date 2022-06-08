Billie Eilish References Depp/Heard Trial, Roe v. Wade in New Song 'TV' Debuted at Manchester Concert

Billie Eilish is offering her two cents on some major cultural topics.

During the Manchester date of Eilish's Happier Than Ever, The World Tour on Tuesday, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter debuted a new acoustic ballad called "TV," which discusses the effects of fame and references several high-profile pop culture events from the controversial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial to the likely SCOTUS overturn of Roe v. Wade.

"We haven't played a new song live before it's out since 2017 or 2018," said Eilish, accompanied by her brother and close collaborator Finneas on guitar, while introducing the track, per NME. "This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you."

"TV" sits in a similar sonic vein as Eilish's 2021 single "Your Power" with its understated instrumentation, and she utilizes her signature soft vocal style to communicate melancholy feelings about the world at large.

"I don't wanna talk right now / I just wanna watch TV / I'll stay in the pool and drown / So I don't have to watch you leave," Eilish sings on the first verse. "I'll put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer / Maybe I should get some sleep / Sinking in the sofa while we all betray each other / What's the point of anything?"

The song's chorus sees the musician seemingly sing about a new relationship and the impact it's having on her platonic friendships. "All of my friends are missing again / That's what happens when you fall in love / You don't have the time, you leave them all behind / You tell yourself it's fine, you're just in love," she croons.

Eilish then discusses the impact of celebrity on her personal relationships. "I don't know where you are right now / Did you see me on TV? / I'll try not to starve myself / Just because you're mad at me," she sings on the second verse. "And I'll be in denial for at least a little while / What about the plans we made?"

"The internet's gone wild watching movie stars on trial," she adds, seemingly nodding to Depp and Heard's much-discussed court case before referencing the highly-publicized impending SCOTUS decision, "While they're overturning Roe v. Wade."

While performing at the Austin City Limits Festival in October 2021, Eilish spoke out onstage about Texas' controversial abortion law, which essentially bans abortions and deputizes private citizens to target anyone who assists in one. During her headlining set, she said she considered canceling the performance in order to "punish" the state.

"When they made that s--- a law, I almost didn't want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f---ing place for allowing that to happen here," she said into the mic, per video of the moment shared by PopCrave on Twitter. "But then I remembered it's you guys that are the f---ing victims, and you deserve everything in the world. We need to tell them to shut the f--- up!"

The star then instructed her fans in the crowd to stick their hands up and show their middle fingers before saying, "My body, my f---ing choice!" A screen onstage behind her read: "Bans Off Our Bodies."