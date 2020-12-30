Billie Eilish Reacts to Briefly Losing Thousands of Instagram Followers Before Regaining Original Count

"LMFAOOO, y'all babies smh," the Grammy-winner wrote in response to those who unfollowed her

Billie Eilish went from 73 million followers — to 72.9 million followers — and back again to 73 million followers all within 24 hours.

The 19-year-old singer initially lost around 100,000 Instagram followers after posting photos of art and sketches depicting the female form. Since the dip in her count, she has regained her initial amount of followers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photos, which she shared on her Instagram Stories, came as part of a current trend on the platform in which users are asked to "Post a Picture" of specific requests submitted via direct messages from their followers and other Instagram users.

Eilish shared a photo of her own sketch drawings the she was "really proud of" depicting multiple female breasts and genitalia, as well as a screen grab of her lock screen, which features a painting of two women with their breasts exposed.

Eilish accompanied the drawings with text that read, "lol. I love boobs."

Image zoom Billie Eilish Instagram story post | Credit: billie eilish/instagram

Eilish responded to her initial loss of Instagram followers by resharing a fan's post that screen grabbed the dip in her count, writing on her Instagram Stories, "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh 💀💀."

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Eilish Reveals She Got Her First Tattoo This Year — 'But You Won't Ever See It'

This is not the first time Eilish has addressed her followers online, seemingly after criticism.

Just before Christmas, Eilish jokingly clapped back at negative comments regarding her neon green hair.