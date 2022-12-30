Billie Eilish's Late-Night Rant Jokes About People Who Claim to Hide Candy: 'Like Why Lie?'

Earlier this month, the "Ocean Eyes" singer celebrated her 21st birthday with a star-studded party

Published on December 30, 2022 02:15 PM
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1256 -- Pictured: Musical guest Billie Eilish arrives on February 23, 2022
Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Billie Eilish is speaking her truth about candy haters.

Late Wednesday night, the "TV" singer shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories where she passionately slams people who claim to hate sweets.

"Quick thought, if you're one of those people who thinks cotton candy tastes gross and when people are eating it you're like, 'Eww that doesn't even taste good,' f— off you pick me, lying, son of a bitch," the 21-year-old star said in the first video, captioning it, "Like why lie?"

In the second, she referenced salted caramel frappuccinos and the people who say it's "disgusting" and "how can you drink that?" To that, she said "give me a f—ing break!"

Billie Eilish Posts Late Night Rant About Candy Haters: 'Like Why Lie'
Billie Eilish on Instagram. BILLIE EILISH/Instagram

She concluded in the third video, "My bad if I'm talking about you. But I'm sorry dude, 'Ugh it's so gross it's just way too sweet for me. Too sweet? Get the f— out of here. Why are you lying? You bitter little bitch."

Eilish's candy rant comes after she celebrated her 21st birthday earlier this month. The singer rang her birthday in early and celebrated with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford and her family on the third night of her "Hometown Encore" shows in Inglewood, California.

With her family by her side, and fans singing along, Eilish blew out her candles to the applause of the crowd, before giving her loved ones a hug.

"Want to take shots? Give me two days," Eilish joked with concert attendees after her family, including brother Finneas, left the stage. "I am 21 in two days, it's f—ing unbelievable."

She also celebrated with a star-studded and Christmas themed birthday party where she was dressed as Mrs. Clause a few days later.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, she also opened up to BBC — who named her one of their 100 Women of 2022 — about growing up famous.

"Growing up in the public eye is a very bruising experience, and it's really hard to grow and change," she told the outlet. "I just didn't really know what to do. I was just grasping at straws."

Speaking to the BBC, she reflected on how "strange" it was for her to suddenly go from being "in the comments" on the internet to being someone who was talked about.

"I'm an internet kid," she said. "I saw everybody else in the public eye when they were (famous), and suddenly it's me."

