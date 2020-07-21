Billie Eilish recalled that she "used to dance in the living room" to Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" as a kid

Billie Eilish Says She 'Almost Pooped My Pants' When Britney Spears Danced to Her Songs

Billie Eilish was overcome with excitement when she learned that Britney Spears counts herself a fan.

During a new episode of her Apple Music podcast me & dad radio, the Grammy winner, 18, spoke with her father Patrick about the moment she stumbled upon Spears, 38, dancing to one of her songs on Instagram. Eilish called the "Toxic" singer's career "mind-blowing."

"Shout out to Britney, too, because lately, she's been ... or since I was on Instagram, which was weeks ago now, she posted a couple of videos to my songs and I almost pooped my pants," she joked. "So I love you, Britney."

Eilish recalled how, as a child, she used to break it down to some of Spears' hits, including 1998's "...Baby One More Time," which she called an "incredible song."

"But this one, this is a classic — everybody knows '...Baby One More Time,' " she said. "I used to dance in the living room to this on my tiny little horrible speaker. Let's go. Let's go, Britney!"

As recently as last week, Spears has held an at-home dance party to one of Eilish's songs, showing off dramatic interpretive choreography to "Bury a Friend." The blonde artist moved to the beat in the clip, pounding her chest and thrusting her hips as she moves back and forth in the camera frame.

In June 2019, Spears — who often posts impromptu dance sessions and in-home runway shows on Instagram — danced along to another Eilish song. Taking on the hit tune "Bad Guy," Spears expressed her fandom for Eilish at the time.

The song even went as far as to inspire Spears to use a stuffed snake as a dance prop, throwing it back to one of her most memorable performances with a live python at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

"Great song !! It made me pick up another 🐍 @billieeilish," Spears captioned the video.

In her wide-ranging father-daughter discussion, Eilish also opened up about inexplicably becoming "super religious" as a child, despite her family not being devout. She recalled eventually growing out of the phase.

"For some reason, as a little girl, I just was incredibly religious," said Eilish, adding, "And then at one point, I don't know what happened. It just completely went away."