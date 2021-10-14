"I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought I was actually serious and didn't know anything," Billy Eilish confessed in the interview on Wednesday

Billie Eilish Playfully Addresses 2019 Jimmy Kimmel Interview She Says Made Her Look 'Stupid'

Billie Eilish hasn't forgotten what happened the last time she was on Jimmy Kimmell Live.

During an appearance on his show Wednesday night, the pop star, 19, playfully addressed a time where she jokingly said Jimmy Kimmell made her look "stupid" for not knowing 1980s trivia — which she now says was all an act.

"Wait, really quick, do you remember last time I was here?" she asked Kimmell, 53, who confirmed. "And you made me look a little stupid."

"Well, yeah, accidentally," the host confessed of the 2019 interview. "I didn't do it on purpose."

During the 2019 interview, Kimmell quizzed Eilish, then 17, on pop culture trivia from the 1980s. The "Bad Guy" singer appeared confused when asked about her knowledge of Cabbage Patch Kids, Mr. T, and Van Halen.

"I'm gonna start crying," Kimmell said when she was seemingly unfamiliar with Eddie Van Halen and Co.

But on Wednesday, Eilish, who was born in 2001, said her apparent confusion was just for show.

"I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought I was actually serious and didn't know anything," she told Kimmell.

"As I recall, you weren't familiar with Van Halen," he replied, "and I was like, 'What!' "

"I did know [them]," Eilish explained. "Yes, there was a lot things you asked, and I was like, 'I don't know.' "

As Kimmell noted, Eilish faced intense criticism from those who were unhappy with her apparent lack of 80s knowledge. Little did they know, however, that she was playing along.

"It was funny," she said sharply. "I really didn't care."

Later in the episode, Eilish punched Kimmell in the stomach, noting it was a goal from the bucket list she created at age 12.