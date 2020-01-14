Billie Eilish to Perform Theme Song for James Bond Film No Time to Die

Billie Eilish is contributing her vocals to Daniel Craig‘s final James Bond film, No Time to Die.

On Tuesday, the upcoming film’s official Twitter account announced that Eilish, 18, would be performing the theme song, which she co-wrote with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

The film’s announcement also noted that the “Bad Guy” singer is now the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

Earlier in the day, Eilish teased her involvement in the spy film by sharing photos of past Bond actresses, such as Halle Berry, Eva Green and Lea Seydoux, the last of which will reprise her role in the film.

Eilish later confirmed the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of the 007 logo.

“‘No Time To Die’ JAMES BOND. AND I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG. 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 WHAAT,” she wrote, tagging the film’s Instagram account in her post.

O’Connell, 22, has co-wrote and produced a number of his sister’s hit songs, including Bad Guy, Come Out and Play, When I Was Older, Lovely, and I Love You.

Sam Smith sang the theme song for the franchise’s most recent film, Spectre, in 2015. The song, “Writing’s on the Wall,” went on to win both an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for best original song. Adele also won the Academy Award for the theme song to Skyfall in 2012.

No Time to Die is the 25th movie in the James Bond film series, which began with 1962’s Dr. No.

Craig, 51, stars as James Bond for the final time. He’ll be facing off against two enemies — the mysterious, masked Safin (played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek), and former supervillain Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), who Bond previously opted not to kill at the end of 2015’s Spectre.

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Netflix’s Maniac), who took over duties after the original director, Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire), dropped out in August 2018.

Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Ana De Armas (Blade Runner 2049), David Dencik and newcomer Dali Benssalah also star.

No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2020.