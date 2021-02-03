"You guys need to be okay because y’all are the reason I’m okay," the Grammy winner tells her fans in the clip

Billie Eilish Gives Fans a Peek Inside Her Real Life in New Trailer for Intimate Documentary

Billie Eilish is giving fans a candid look at the life of a teenage superstar.

On Tuesday, Apple Original Films released the second official trailer for Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, an upcoming documentary about the hit-making 19-year-old. The film is set to stream via Apple TV+ on Feb. 26.

The latest teaser includes footage of Eilish and her family in her childhood home, where she recorded her debut album with her brother, Finneas.

Despite being a world-famous musician, Eilish is still like any other teenager, as is seen in the trailer.

"This is my parents' bed and I sleep in here because I'm scared of monsters," the singer says.

The trailer also includes clips of Eilish's parents and explores the role that they play in the musician's life.

"I honestly don't know how any artist of any age is doing it without a parent," Eilish's mother says as footage rolls of Eilish speaking to the press while cradling her Grammy awards.

The R.J. Cutler-directed documentary — which blends together home videos, concert footage and interviews — also uncovers Eilish's reason for wanting to jumpstart her music career.

"I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something," she explains in the trailer. "I have the same problem. I was like, 'Why don't I turn this into art instead of just living with it?' "

The film also aims to reveal Eilish's unique relationship with her fans.

"You guys need to be okay because y'all are the reason I'm okay," the singer says to a crowd of fans during one of her concerts.

According to a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary film — first announced in 2019 — made headlines for its reportedly massive $25 million price tag.

Eilish's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in 2019, and the songstress swept the 2020 Grammys with wins for song of the year, record of the year, best new artist, album of the year and best pop vocal album.

She was the second artist to ever win in all four major categories in one night at the Grammy Awards. Christopher Cross first accomplished the impressive achievement in 1981.

Eilish is now nominated for four awards at the upcoming 2021 Grammys, including best song, best record, best pop solo performance and best song written for visual media.