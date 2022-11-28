Billie Eilish Opens Up About Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford: 'Really Inspired by This Person'

The pop star spoke about The Neighbourhood vocalist, whom she called the "hottest" person alive

By
Published on November 28, 2022 06:50 PM
Billie Eilish talks BF Jesse Rutherford for first time
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish is speaking publicly about her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford for the first time.

As part of her latest Vanity Fair interview, titled "Same Interview, Sixth Year," the 20-year-old pop star opened up about dating The Neighbourhood vocalist, 31.

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," Eilish said of her relationship. "I managed to get…to a point in my life…where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."

Eilish continued, adding that she "locked that motherf---er down," and that she's "really inspired by this person, and, you know, he's inspired by me."

Eilish's revelation comes the same month that she and the musician made their red carpet debut in a Gucci blanket, and six years after her first go-ahead at a video interview with Vanity Fair — which has become a yearly tradition for the Grammy winner.

Rutherford and Eilish have been slowly bringing their relationship into the spotlight after sparking romance rumors last month and later with the red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022, wearing coordinated Gucci pajama looks.

The couple — who initially met sometime during or before December 2017 — spent Halloween together this year. Eilish made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of them in funny couple's costumes and the caption "Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy." Eilish and Rutherford poked fun at their 11-year age gap with her dressed up as a baby, wearing a bib and bonnet, while he went as an old man.

Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell approved of the relationship in an interview with E! News at the GQ Men of the Year party last week, saying "Listen, as long as she's happy, I'm happy."

Billie Eilish talks BF Jesse Rutherford for first time
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Elsewhere in her discussion with Vanity Fair, Eilish opened up about her fitness journey. "I've had a very big transformation this year with my fitness lifestyle," she said. "It's been a really insane process, and I feel better about myself than I ever have, which makes me feel proud. I worked really hard on it. I just wanna get really f---ing buff. So hopefully by next year, I'll be ripped."

This isn't the first time Billie has been candid about fitness. She previously spoke on the topic during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, when she called herself a "gym rat" and explained that she was "completely changing the way that my life is involving fitness" following a 2019 ankle injury.

"Especially coming back from Europe I started working out at a gym for the first time every day. And I know that's a pretty — like a lot of people do that," Eilish said. "But that was not a thing I did and it's become such an incredibly huge part of my life and it makes me feel so much better as a person and the way that I can move on stage now."

"I feel so much better," she said.

