The new song follows her two other singles this year including "My Future" and "No Time to Die"

Billie Eilish Drops New Single 'Therefore I Am' with Accompanying Music Video — Watch Now!

Billie Eilish is reminding her haters that she's not their friend in her latest track.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winning artist dropped a new single titled, "Therefore I Am," along with an accompanying music video.

The music video for the single follows Eilish as she runs around an empty mall and snatches snacks from random food court vendors.

"The video is just the way that the song feels to me — careless and not really trying. The video, we, number one, shot on an iPhone, which we didn't even mean to do," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music ahead of the release.

She said the video was "random" and "chaotic" and was filmed overnight with "barely any crew."

"It was so fun," she added.

The singer also told Lowe that the track is "very up for interpretation" and she's "very curious to see what people get from it and also what they feel when they hear it."

"It feels like me," she said of the new song. "I feel like the rest of them also feel like me, but I think this one is more like ... If I think about it from an outside perspective, this one I'd be satisfied if I was a fan."

Eilish surprised fans earlier this week with news that she would be releasing a brand new song that she was "so excited" about.

"NEW SINGLE 'Therefore I Am' OUT THURSDAY 11/12 AT 10AM PT. I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE🙈🙈🙈🙈," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday alongside the track's cover art.

Finneas, the singer's brother and producer similarly shared the news on his Instagram Story, where he wrote, "Not to toot our own horn but this song is f---ing sick," according to Billboard.

On Wednesday, Eilish gave a sneak preview of the head-bopping track with a quick video of her lipsyncing along to the single.

"THEREFORE I AM SONG AND VIDEO OUT TOMORROW 10 AM PT🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃," she wrote.

Reacting to the news of the song in the comments section of Eilish's post, one fan wrote, "WHAATTTT IT SOUNDS GREAT CANT WAIT!!!" as another added, "billie coming to save 2020 yup."

The singer-songwriter's latest track comes one day after she hit a major milestone in her career.

The music video for her popular track "Bad Guy" surpassed one billion views on YouTube, securing itself a spot in music history where it joins a select group of other music videos that have garnered the achievement as well.

Reaching the monumental mark a little over a year-and-a-half after the video was first released in March 2019, it marks Eilish's first music video to achieve the sought-after feat. Meanwhile, her "Lovely" collaboration with Khalid follows shortly behind with more than 900 million views.