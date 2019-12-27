Heartbroken Billie Eilish Mourns Deaths of Two Superfans: 'I Want to Scream'

Image zoom Billie Eilish Kevin Winter/Getty

Billie Eilish says her “heart is shattered” following the deaths of two teenage superfans.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 18, mourned the losses of Skylar Davies and Kira Stanley on her Instagram Story, sharing a series of photos of the star embracing each girl.

She first shared three black-and-white shots of her posing with Davies, 19, captioning the first, “Rest easy beautiful girl.”

“Love you,” she wrote on yet another post, and also re-shared a photo uploaded by Davies, adding the word “Angel” above.

Eilish later shared a sweet message above a photo of her hugging Davies that read, “Sending every ounce of love I have to Skylar’s family and friends. My heart is shattered.”

The photos were first posted by Davies in May and appear to have been taken during a meet-and-greet following Eilish’s April 30 performance at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia.

“last night I met the love of my life & I am forever grateful 💓,’ Davies captioned the post at the time.

A GoFundMe page organized by the teen’s family to help cover funeral costs did not list a cause of death, but said she died unexpectedly on Thursday.

“There are no words to express our grief. We lost our beautiful Skylar who passed suddenly yesterday with no warning,” the page reads. “Skylar collapsed, her heart stopped beating and she never regained consciousness. Skylar was our world and we are deeply heartbroken.”

She was a student at Billy Blue College of Design in the Sydney suburb of Ultimo, and had an interest in movie making, directing and editing films, according to her LinkedIn page.

Meanwhile, Eilish also grew emotional as she reflected on the death of 18-year-old Stanley, another superfan she’d had the chance to meet.

“F—. I don’t understand why is this all happening. I hate this. I don’t know how I’m only finding out now you’re not here anymore,” Eilish wrote atop a photo of Stanley giving her a hug. “I love you so much Kira. Please fly high. Rest in peace.”

The six-time Grammy nominee later shared two additional photos of her and Stanley, each with the caption, “I want to scream.”

The final post Eilish shared was a black screen that read, “I want to scream,” in white letters.

The California-based Stanley died on Wednesday, two years after being diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare brain cancer, according to the Facebook page Kira’s Updates.

“Since her diagnosis she has transformed from athlete surfer to artist and poet,” her parents previously wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Her physical limitations force her to adapt and she has. She reads more, writes poems and draws almost daily. Her poems are deep and perplexing, her art is quirky and interesting.”