How Billie Eilish & Mom Maggie Baird Are Helping the Hungry, Local Restaurants and the Planet on Tour

Billie Eilish and her mom Maggie Baird are featured in this week's PEOPLE Women Changing the World issue for their work with their nonprofit Support + Feed

When the pandemic brought Billie Eilish's Where Do We Go? tour to a halt in 2020, the singer and her mom, actress Maggie Baird, found themselves isolating at home in Los Angeles, itching for ways to help.

"I told Billie, 'This is going to be devastating for people who need food, and restaurants are going to go out of business," Baird recalls in this week's issue of PEOPLE, which she's featured in with her daughter among the 2022 Women Changing the World.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The duo — both longtime vegans — decided to take action and purchased a number of meals from local eateries to donate. But while working with charities to distribute them, they noticed that dietary restrictions and nutritional value didn't always factor in to the offerings.

"The question was, 'How many people can we feed for a dollar?'" says Baird. "Not, 'How well can we feed them — and how can we help the planet at the same time?'"

To link the fights against food scarcity and climate change, Baird launched the nonprofit Support + Feed in March 2020, with the goal of providing nourishing plant-based meals to people in need.

"Plant-based food can feed more people, because that's how the food chain works," Baird explains. "And we're helping the local economy and the planet; the impact of animal agriculture is devastating. There are also so many benefits to eating plant-based."

(According to the Humane Society, animal agriculture is responsible for up to 16 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. The Mayo Clinic says eating plant-based meals can help people lose weight, lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.)

Billie Eilish Patrick O'Connell, Maggie Baird, Amy Winston and Billie Eilish | Credit: Courtesy SUPPORT+FEED

Two years since its inception, Support + Feed has expanded beyond L.A. to New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. Throughout 2022, they will also reach cities like New Orleans, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and Nashville before going abroad to Europe and Australia as they travel on Eilish's eco-friendly Happier Than Ever tour.

"What we do is partner with community organizations in the cities to uplift what they're already doing," says Baird. "These organizations don't always have plant-based food provided for them, which they all are looking for, so it's a great combination."

On tour Support + Feed is also among the five nonprofits showcased in Eilish's new Eco-Village. At the village, fans can sign up to take "The Pledge" to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days in support of a healthy planet.

"I have loved having Support & Feed out on tour," says Eilish, 20. "It really makes me feel there's a change in the air. It feels like there really has been change in the crowds and lots of people taking the pledge and being open-minded to the idea of eating plant-based. Even [if it's] just for a couple of meals a week, it always makes a difference."

"I'm really just so proud of my mom for creating this nonprofit," she continues. "The fans have been so supportive, and it's been so amazing seeing them so involved. My generation will be the one to see the firsthand consequences of climate change, so we need to be doing everything we can now to take action against it."

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Eilish Stops Concert to Help a Fan Get an Inhaler

While on the road touring, Eilish and Baird have been doing everything they can to be as climate-positive as possible. With help from the environmental nonprofit organization Reverb, they've been able to set up recycling and water filling stations on their buses and in arenas. They also compost food waste in the cities that allow it.

But the highest environmental cost of fans coming to see the show, Baird says, is their travel. So, "we encourage carpooling and public transportation," she says.

"Like with anything, there are challenges," she says. "We're always learning."

When Billie's career started really taking off, Baird says it was clear that they were going to use the platform for good.

"We know there's a downside to fame, but that is offset by this incredible gift to have to make an impact and to help people," she says. "And yes, the music already helps people. But beyond that, we can help save the planet and teach people how to live a life that will help sustain us all."

As to what keeps her motivated to continue doing this work, Baird says it's "Billie."

"I see how hard she works, and how willing she is to give of herself," she says. "So a lot of what I do, I do for her."

In turn, Eilish says her mom is her "biggest inspiration."

"She works so unbelievably hard," she says. "She is so selfless, and she cares so much about people and the world in a way that I don't think you could even believe is possible."