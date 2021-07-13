Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

The seven-time Grammy Award winner is set to drop a new album titled Happier Than Ever later this month

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors.

In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.

She added in a joking clap-back to those critics: "eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours."

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Eilish won album of the year for her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, as well as song and record of the year for "Bad Guy," plus best new artist. Earlier this year, she picked up trophies for her songs "Everything I Wanted" and "No Time To Die."

Eilish is currently gearing up to debut a new album titled Happier Than Ever, out July 30. She has already released singles "My Future," "Lost Cause," "Your Power," "Therefore I Am" and, most recently, "NDA."

Last month, Eilish told Rolling Stone that her forthcoming album will dive deeper into who she really is.

"I was a kid and I wanted to do kid s---. I didn't want to be not able to f------g go to a store or the mall. I was very angry and not grateful about it," Eilish said of early fame. The singer, who described herself as a private person, said that despite being in the public eye for years, people don't know her "at all."

"Anytime I see an impression on the internet, it just reminds me how little the internet knows about me. Like, I really don't share s---. I have such a loud personality that makes people feel like they know everything about me and they literally don't at all," she said, adding that the main takeaways should be "that I can sing. That I'm a woman. That I have a personality."

"I wish that I could tell the fans everything I think and feel and it wouldn't live on the internet forever," she stressed of her words being on the public record as a celebrity. "And be spoken about and called problematic, or called whatever the f--- anybody wants to call any thoughts that a human has. The other sad thing is that they don't actually know me. And I don't really know them, but obviously we're connected.

"The problem is you feel like you know somebody, but you don't. And then it's like, yeah. It's just a lot," Eilish added.