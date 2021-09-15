Simone Biles, Drew Barrymore, Michael Phelps, Kristen Bell, Andy Cohen and more will make special feature appearances at the event

Billie Eilish and Kane Brown to Perform for TIME100 Broadcast Special — Find Out What They're Singing

For the second year in a row, TIME is bringing its TIME100 list of the world's most influential people to life in a television event filled with some of your favorite stars.

TIME100 released the list of performers and special feature appearances with PEOPLE exclusively on Wednesday. The event will include musical performances by Billie Eilish, performing "Billie Bossa Nova" and "Getting Older" — and country singer Kane Brown performing "One Mississippi."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Simone biles Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

The event is set to air Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC — and offers viewers an inside look at artists, icons, leaders and innovators comprising the 2021 list. Viewers can expect exclusive interviews, in-depth profiles, musical performances, honorary tributes, a history of the TIME100 list and surprise appearances from previous honorees.

"We are thrilled that TIME100 will return to ABC to celebrate this iconic franchise and historic moment of influence," said President of TIME Studios Ian Orefice in a press release earlier this month.

"In a time of unprecedented challenges, the people and stories from the TIME100 list will continue to entertain, inspire and provide hope through their remarkable impact around the world," he continued.

In 2020, ABC and TIME presented "TIME100" with performances by Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and The Weeknd, alongside appearances from Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, John Legend, Kumail Nanjiani and many more.