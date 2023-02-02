Billie Eilish seems happier than ever in her relationship with Jesse Rutherford.

The pop star was first linked to the frontman of the band The Neighborhood in October 2022, and the musical duo were seen together more and more frequently until she confirmed their relationship a month later in November.

Though they've often faced backlash from fans for their 10-year age gap, Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell have both defended the romance. "Listen, as long as she's happy, I'm happy," O'Connell told E! News at the GQ Men of the Year party on Nov. 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, a more private Rutherford hasn't said much about the relationship, and has yet to post about it on Instagram. Eilish, on the other hand, made their romance Instagram official by posting their matching Halloween costumes (and poking fun at their age difference) on Nov. 1, 2022.

From celebrating her 21st birthday together to making their red carpet debut in pajamas, here's everything to know about Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's relationship timeline.

2016-2017: Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford take a photo together

Billie Eilish Instagram

While it isn't clear exactly when they met, a fan account posted a photo of Eilish with Rutherford on Twitter in 2017. The photo is likely from 2016 or 2017 based on her silvery-gray hair color — a look she wore when she first stepped onto the scene with "Ocean Eyes."

May 2022: Billie Eilish is single again after splitting from ex-boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce

After about a year of dating, Eilish called it quits from her ex-boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce. The split got ugly when fans began speculating Vorce cheated on Eilish. "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that," Vorce wrote on his Instagram Story on May 30, both confirming the breakup and hitting back at the accusations. "Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous."

The Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? and Little Monsters star later spoke out against the hateful comments he was getting on Instagram, calling them "heinous" and "cowardly."

October 13, 2022: Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford spark romance rumors during dinner date

Eilish and Rutherford were first seen out together on Oct. 13, 2022. TMZ captured photos of the pair cozied up inside vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood. Though they looked comfortable together, there wasn't any PDA, so the status of the relationship wasn't clear at the time.

October 18, 2022: Billie Eilish is spotted kissing Jesse Rutherford in Studio City

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford. Jesse Grant/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Things turned romantic between the pair a week later, when they were seen kissing outside of Lal Mirch Indian restaurant in Studio City on Oct. 18, 2022. A casually-dressed Eilish locked lips with the frontman while caressing his arms during a sweet embrace.

A representative for Eilish didn't respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

November 1, 2022: Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford go Instagram official

Billie Eilish Instagram

Eilish made the relationship Instagram official shortly after their PDA went viral. "Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy," she captioned a series of photos with a clown emoji.

One of the photos featured Eilish and Rutherford donning a couples Halloween costume that poked fun at the criticism of their age gap. Eilish dressed as a baby with big eyelashes and a pink bonnet, while Rutherford showed off a balding head of gray hair and an old man outfit.

November 8, 2022: Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make their red carpet debut in pajamas

Kevin Winter/Getty

Days later, Eilish and Rutherford made their public debut by appearing on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 together wearing coordinating bedtime-themed outfits.

Both singers stunned in tan Gucci pajamas with furry slippers, and Eilish wore a sleeping mask on her forehead and floor-length robe off her shoulders. They also carried around a thick comforter and cozied up together under it.

November 28, 2022: Billie Eilish opens up about her relationship with Jesse Rutherford for the first time

Eilish chatted with Vanity Fair about her blossoming new relationship on Nov. 8, 2022. The "Bad Guy" singer said she was "really happy and excited" to be dating the music industry hunk, calling him the "hottest f---ing f---er alive." "Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?" she joked. "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."

Eilish went on to explain how "really inspired" she is by her beau, and said that he was "inspired by" her just the same.

December 11, 2022: Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford seemingly visit New York City together

Billie Eilish Instagram

When Eilish visited New York City for a pre-holiday trip in early December, it appears she brought her boyfriend along with her. She posted a photo featuring his tattooed hands alongside their luggage and several snaps of the Big Apple.

December 16, 2022: Jesse Rutherford joins Billie Eilish on stage

Rutherford proved he had a good relationship with Eilish's family on Dec. 16, 2022, when they all appeared on stage together at her last KIA Forum hometown show to give her a cake and celebrate her 21st birthday together.

December 21, 2022: Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford wear matching outfits to her birthday party

Billie Eilish Instagram

A few days after Eilish's 21st birthday, she was joined by all of her closest friends and family for a Christmas-themed party. Rutherford was in attendance rocking a matching outfit with his girlfriend. Eilish wore a Mrs. Claus-inspired red velvet dress with white fringe, while Rutherford wore a red sweater over a whole button-down with green slacks.

The couple took cute photos in front of her birthday balloons and snapped a romantic photo smooching in the photo booth with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. They appeared to be having an incredible time dancing together in a second set of photos, which also featured stars like Doja Cat and Stassie Karanikolaou.

December 26, 2020: Finneas O'Connell defends Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's relationship

When a user on TikTok reposted one of O'Connell's videos and said "Your sister's dating a 31-year-old man and your music is s—ty," O'Connell defended his sister's new romance in the comments.

"I want my sister to be happy and safe," he wrote. "She is a 21-year-old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions."

January 9, 2023: Billie Eilish sends fans into a frenzy with cake photo

Billie Eilish Instagram

Eilish once again got fans talking on Jan. 9, 2023, when she slid a photo of a wedding cake into one of her usual photo dump posts on Instagram. "Are you looking at WEDDING CAKES?!" one fan wrote in the comments, while another added "wait ... WEDDING CAKES BILLIE???"

January 14, 2023: Jesse Rutherford takes a cute mirror photo with Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Instagram

Rutherford may not use his Instagram page — he has no photos on his account despite having more than 560,000 followers — but that didn't stop him from snapping a sweet photo with his lady. Eilish posted the happy window selfie on Jan. 14, 2023. Both she and the Neighborhood frontman have huge smiles in the adorable snap.