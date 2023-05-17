Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up After Less Than a Year as Rep Says They 'Remain Good Friends'

The party's over — Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have split.

The "Bad Guy" singer-songwriter and The Neighbourhood frontman have broken up after dating for less than a year, PEOPLE can confirm. The New York Post's Page Six was first to report the news.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," a rep for Eilish tells PEOPLE in a statement. "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

Eilish, 21, was last spotted hanging out with Rutherford, 31, at Coachella last month.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford. Billie Eilish Instagram

The musicians first sparked romance rumors in October, when TMZ captured photos of the pair cozied up inside vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood. Though they looked comfortable together, there wasn't any PDA, so the status of the relationship wasn't clear at the time.

Later that month, Eilish and Rutherford were seen kissing outside of Lal Mirch Indian restaurant in Studio City in the midst of a sweet embrace.

After the PDA went viral online, they went Instagram official with a photo donning a couples Halloween costume that poked fun at the criticism of their age gap in November. Eilish dressed as a baby with big eyelashes and a pink bonnet, while Rutherford showed off a balding head of gray hair and an old man outfit.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford. Kevin Winter/Getty

Days later, Eilish and Rutherford made their public debut by appearing on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 together wearing coordinating bedtime-themed outfits.

Eilish chatted with Vanity Fair about her blossoming new relationship later that month, telling the outlet that she was "really happy and excited" to be dating the music industry hunk, calling him the "hottest f---ing f---er alive." "Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?" she joked. "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."

The Grammy winner went on to explain how "really inspired" she is by her beau, and said that he was "inspired by" her just the same.

Rutherford proved he had a good relationship with Eilish's family in December, when they all appeared on stage together at her last KIA Forum hometown show to give her a cake and celebrate her 21st birthday together.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford. Billie Eilish Instagram

A few days after her birthday, Rutherford attended her Christmas-themed party, where they sported matching outfits. Eilish wore a Mrs. Claus-inspired red velvet dress with white fringe, while Rutherford wore a red sweater over a whole button-down with green slacks.

In March, they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together. Eilish wore a sweeping black gown, while the "Sweater Weather" singer wore a black suit with a flower pinned to his lapel, and his makeup — a painted red nose and blue tear streaks — was reminiscent of a clown's.

The following month, the pair engaged in a bit of PDA at her family's Easter celebration. On Instagram, the "Ocean Eyes" singer shared a photo of Rutherford's hand on her thigh. She could be seen wearing a floral dress and white fishnet tights.