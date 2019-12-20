Billie Eilish Gives James Corden Tour of Her Childhood Home — and Introduces Him to Pet Spider

Billie Eilish turned her recent appearance on Carpool Karaoke into quite the wild ride.

During Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show, the 18-year-old “Everything I Wanted” singer joined James Corden on his ride to work before the two made a quick pit stop at Eilish’s home — which happens to still be the house she grew up in.

After belting out renditions of “Bad Guy,” “Ocean Eyes” and a verse from Justin Bieber‘s “Baby,” Corden pulled up to the Los Angeles native’s digs for a quick tour of her “very red” bedroom and the space where she and her brother Finneas O’Connell created her chart-topping music.

While showing Corden, 41, around the house, Eilish revealed that she has a pet spider and asked if the host would “like to see it.”

“Are you bringing that spider here?” Corden asked nervously. “Because, can I be honest? I’m not good with spiders. Not at all. I don’t know how I feel about this, I don’t want to.”

Eilish continued to walk in with her pet tarantula in her hand, urging Corden to sit down so she could let him hold the creature.

Before Corden opened his palm for the spider, Eilish gave him a quick look at what he was about to hold.

“Oh shut up …” Corden’s sentence trailed off as he jumped off the bed at seeing the tarantula.

“Why would you do that? Why would you have such a thing?” he questioned the artist.

“Because he’s cute!” she asserted.

“There’s nothing cute about it. Zero,” the Cats actor responded.

“You’re wrong,” Eilish argued before Corden exclaimed “oh s—” at seeing the tarantula move its legs.

As he took several deep breaths, Eilish let her pet crawl into Corden’s hands.

“Don’t you dare leave me in here,” he quipped at Eilish as she walked out of the room. “You are so horrible. I am not moving.”

“But look he’s all cozy on you,” the singer tried to relieve the situation.

“Is he? I’m glad. I’m so happy for him,” Corden sarcastically responded as Eilish took her pet away.

Ahead of scaring the late-night personality, Eilish — who recently sold out an upcoming arena tour and picked up six Grammy nominations — previewed O’Connell’s bedroom and walked Corden through her and her sibling’s recording process.

“We wrote every single title, we changed them around … we filled them all out and checked them all off,” Eilish explained while showing Corden a whiteboard of the tracks from her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

“Do you feel like being at home and still living at home has grounded you in the past 12 months?” Corden asked the performer.

“Probably more than I realize,” she admitted. “Also just being around my parents all the time, and even on tour my parents are there.”

Eilish’s mom, Maggie Baird, was home during Corden’s visit and shared that watching her daughter’s rise to stardom has been “crazy.”

“It’s never not been mind-blowing,” she said. “The whole experience is so crazy. It’s too amazing.”