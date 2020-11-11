The singer's new single "Therefore I Am" is set to arrive on Thursday

Billie Eilish Hits 1 Billion Views on Her 'Bad Guy' Music Video as She Announces New Single

Billie Eilish just added herself to a very elusive club.

On Wednesday morning, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter's music video for "Bad Guy" surpassed one billion views on YouTube, securing itself a spot in music history where it joins a select group of other music videos that have garnered the achievement as well.

Reaching the monumental mark a little over a year-and-a-half after the video was first released in March 2019, it marks Eilish's first music video to achieve the sought-after feat. Meanwhile, her "Lovely" collaboration with Khalid follows shortly behind with more than 900 million views.

The "Bad Guy" music video finds the alternative crooner first breaking through a yellow sheet of paper before she hands off her Invisalign to a man standing beside her. Then, the rest of the video shows Eilish rolling around a colored carpet, riding on a toy car and donning scuba gear, among other actions, in the artistic video directed by Dave Meyers.

The tune serves as one of the singles from Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album.

Earlier in the week, Eilish also announced that she will be dropping a brand-new single shortly.

Titled "Therefore I Am," the new song is set to arrive on Thursday afternoon and will follow two other singles that Eilish released this year, including "My Future" and her James Bond theme, "No Time to Die."

"I'M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE," Eilish wrote on Instagram about the upcoming track alongside its cover art.

Finneas, the singer's brother and producer similarly shared the news on his Instagram Story, where he wrote, "Not to toot our own horn but this song is f---ing sick," according to Billboard.