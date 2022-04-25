Billie Eilish Teams Up with Hayley Williams at Coachella for Surprise 'Misery Business' Duet

The Paramore frontwoman joined Eilish for her set on the second weekend of the festival, marking the alt-pop icon's first time at Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

If anyone can make misery look fun, it's Hayley Williams and Billie Eilish.

During Eilish' headlining set on Saturday night at the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the 20-year-old Grammy Award winner surprised the crowd when she brought out the Paramore frontwoman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The unexpected appearance marked Williams' first time on the Coachella stage.

She and Eilish performed a high-energy duet of the 2007 Paramore hit "Misery Business." As Williams, 33, proved more than a decade has nothing on the timeless revenge anthem's appeal, Eilish easily sailed through a series of beautiful, breathy harmonies.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella) Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Eilish first hinted she may bring out a surprise guest after a mysterious second stool sat empty on stage while she and brother Finneas performed an acoustic rendition of their song "Your Power."

"Oh, look! An empty seat. Who's that for?" Eilish mischievously said before urging the crowd to welcome her "friend" Williams to the stage.

"This is my first Coachella, whoa," Williams said to the audience after she and Eilish shared an elated embrace. "Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The performance came as an especially rare treat because Williams has publicly distanced herself from the song in the later years of her career, citing certain lyrics she interprets as problematic, namely: "Once a whore, you're nothing more/I'm sorry that will never change."

Williams first expressed her feelings looking back on the song in a post on her blog in 2015.

"Misery Business is not a set of lyrics that I relate to as a 26 year old woman. i haven't related to it in a very long time," Williams wrote in the post. "Those words were written when i was 17… admittedly, from a very narrow-minded perspective."

RELATED VIDEO: This Week's PEOPLE Picks: Billie Eilish is 'Happier Than Ever' on Her Sophomore Album

At a Paramore show in Nashville, Tennessee, in September 2018, Williams announced the band would no longer be performing the song live. "This is a choice we made because we feel like we should. We feel like it's time to move away from it for a little while," she said at the time.

This weekend at Coachella, after the pair completed the duet and William's exited the stage, Eilish couldn't help but express her own amazement and excitement to the crowd.