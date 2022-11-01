Billie Eilish Pokes Fun at Age Gap with Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in Halloween Couples Costume

Billie Eilish's fans are not too happy with her choice of Halloween costume this year.

On Tuesday morning, the "Happier Than Ever" singer shared a photo dump from her Halloween festivities — and in the very last slide, she included a photo with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

"life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡," Eilish, 20, captioned the Instagram carousel, also featuring photos of her carving a pumpkin, friend Dylan Minnette in a pumpkin costume, her brother Finneas' injury, and videos from concerts and moments with her friends. "happy halloween🎃🥰"

In the last slide, she included a photo of her Halloween costume with The Neighborhood lead singer, 31 — seemingly poking fun at their age gap as they dressed up as a baby and an old man.

Shortly after she posted the photo, her fans flooded the comments section with reactions like, "Honestly yikes on the last photo" and "so nobody is seeing the problem with the last slide?"

The post also made her relationship with Rutherford Instagram-official.

The couple first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when they were spotted out together at Crossroads Kitchen on Oct. 13 in Los Angeles. Although the status of their relationship had yet to be confirmed, the two sparked dating rumors as they were seen cozying up to each other at the restaurant in photos obtained by TMZ.

Later, they further fueled rumors when they were spotted kissing outside of an Indian restaurant in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford. Jesse Grant/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Eilish has previously been romantically linked to the rapper Q (whose real name is Brandon Adams) and spoke about the relationship in her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary The World's a Little Blurry.

"I just wasn't happy. I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair for him," she said of Q at the time. "I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn't care less about."

The "Bad Guy" performer was also rumored to be dating actor Matthew Tyler Vorce from late 2021 through May 2022.

Meanwhile, Rutherford has previously publicly dated singer-songwriter Anabel Englund as well as model and Wildflower Cases co-founder Devon Lee Carlson.