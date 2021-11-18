Billie Eilish and FINNEAS Will Write 3 New Songs for Pixar's Turning Red — Hear the First Now!

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS have written three new songs for Turning Red's fictional boy band 4*Town

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are rebranding as 4*Town, the early 2000s' hottest boy band — sort of.

The Grammy-winning brother-sister duo have written and produced three new songs for the upcoming Pixar movie Turning Red, which will be performed by the film's fictional boy band 4*Town.

The first trailer for the movie, which hits theaters in March, came out on Thursday, and featured a snippet of the track "Nobody Like U."

Turning Red follows 13-year-old Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a teenager with a supportive group of best friends who suddenly discovers that she turns into a giant red panda whenever she becomes emotional.

She and her friends are massive fans of 4*Town, whose members are voiced by FINNEAS, Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi and Topher Ngo.

The trailer leans into the early 2000s setting, and heavily features *NSYNC's hit song "It's Gonna Be Me," likely a reference to the main character's name.

"We needed our character Mei to be obsessed with something that her mom would not approve of. Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for a lot of girls that age," writer-director Domee Shi said, according to Variety. "The guys were all super pretty, polished, soft and loving, and they had a way of bringing girls and their besties together. Plus, I thought it'd be really cool to create an animated boy band."

Producer Lindsey Collins said the Turning Red team first began discussions with Eilish, 19, and FINNEAS, 24, back before they'd won their first Grammys in 2019.

"We could see then how they had their finger on the pulse. We're big fans," Collins said, per Variety. "We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boy band, asking if they'd be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were."

Pixar teased the movie on Wednesday with a faux magazine cover called Tween Beat, with 4*Town gracing the cover as the "hottest band of the year!"

Turning Red comes from writer-director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for Pixar's 2018 animated short Bao.