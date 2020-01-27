The Sweetest Things Billie Eilish & Finneas Have Said About Each Other

“It’s like, she knows exactly what she wants. She knows how to get what she wants. She knows what it’ll take. She knows even clearer when something isn’t quite right how to get it to where it needs to be. That to me is what a true artist is,” Finneas told PeopleTV of Billie at the 2020 Grammys.
“Even though we’re all together making songs and I produce them, it’s so her vision,” he continued. “Especially when we walk out on stage every night. It’s so meticulously thought through by Billie and I admire that endlessly in her.”
“MY BROTHER IS MY BESTFRIEND AND WE DID SNL LAST NIGHT AND IT WAS A PEAK LIFE EXPERIENCE,” Billie wrote on Instagram of her brother and their milestone moment. “WOW. THANK YOU LIFE FOR GIVING ME WHAT I HAVE.”
“You’re my reason. For everything,” Finneas wrote for his sister’s 18th birthday. “Happy birthday, I love you more than life itself.”
“Finneas is my best friend, my big brother,” Billie began, as she accepted Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Year award in 2019. “He’s four years older than me and we’ve been best friends kind of forever. We started writing music together when I was 13 and he was 18 or 17 and he produces everything. He’s the only reason I’m anywhere in the whole world. He’s probably the only reason I’m alive.”
Finneas joined Billie on stage as she accepted her award to say, “I would just like to thank Billie for being naive in her trust of a 17-year-old who had no idea what he was doing, who was incredibly ambitious and thought every idea that I had was the best idea.”
“I couldn’t be more proud of every song that I’ve made with you,” he continued. “There’s a lot of bulls— articles about me now, about how I’m ‘not just Billie Eilish’s brother’ — and just being Billie Eilish’s brother is all I ever want to be.”
He concluded: “I love Billie more than anybody else and I’m so grateful to you. I love you.”
“HIS IS MY BIG BROTHER AND MY BEST FRIEND. I WOULD BE PRECISELY NOTHING WITHOUT HIM. HE IS MY WHOLE WORLD AND I WOULD DO ABSOLUTELY ANYTHING FOR HIM. ANYTHING ANYTHING ANYTHING,” Billie wrote of her big bro on his 21st birthday. “@finneasoconnell i love you i love you i love you i love you happy birthday perfect boy.”