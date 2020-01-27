The Sweetest Things Billie Eilish & Finneas Have Said About Each Other

“It’s like, she knows exactly what she wants. She knows how to get what she wants. She knows what it’ll take. She knows even clearer when something isn’t quite right how to get it to where it needs to be. That to me is what a true artist is,” Finneas told PeopleTV of Billie at the 2020 Grammys.

“Even though we’re all together making songs and I produce them, it’s so her vision,” he continued. “Especially when we walk out on stage every night. It’s so meticulously thought through by Billie and I admire that endlessly in her.”